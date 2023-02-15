China Announces 2 Manned Missions To Tiangong Space Station In 2023; All You Need To Know

On Wednesday, China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) announced that Beijing intends to carry out two manned missions to its Tiangong space station in the year 2023. The mission would entail 6 taikonauts (Chinese astronauts) in two spacecraft. According to a Sputnik report, China has scheduled two manned spacecraft missions, Shenzhou 16 and Shenzhou 17, for May and October 2023, respectively. Both missions will carry three crew members and will be launched from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in the Gobi Desert, Inner Mongolia.

In addition, China plans to launch the Tianzhou 6 cargo spacecraft in May, which will deliver supplies such as spacesuits, spare parts, and fuel to the space station. According to the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC), China is planning to launch over 60 space missions in 2023, which will include sending more than 200 spacecraft into orbit. China's goal is to exceed its national record for space launches by the end of 2023, launching 64 space missions with 188 spacecraft into orbit, which is more than the previous year.

China's space program

In 2022, China made significant progress in its space program, completing the construction of the Tiangong orbital station, which includes the Tianhe core module and two laboratory modules, Wentian and Mengtian. The station has the capability of accommodating six people at once during a crew rotation change and is expected to remain operational until 2038. In December, Chinese taikonauts successfully carried out the first-ever in-orbit rotation of crews at the Tiangong space station. Furthermore, the Shenzhou-15 manned spacecraft carrying three taikonauts docked with the Tianhe module of the Tiangong space station in late November. The Shenzhou-15 crew will remain at the Tiangong space station until May 2023.

A look at history of China's space programne

China's space program has its roots in the late 1950s, when the Chinese government first began to invest in science and technology. The country's space efforts began in earnest in 1956, with the establishment of the Fifth Academy of the Ministry of National Defense, which was responsible for missile development. By the early 1960s, China had begun to develop its own satellites and launch vehicles. One of the key figures in the early development of China's space program was Qian Xuesen, also known as Tsien Hsue-shen. Qian was a prominent rocket scientist who had studied at MIT and the California Institute of Technology in the United States.

He returned to China in 1955 and became a leading figure in the country's missile and space programs. In the 1960s, China launched a series of successful satellites, including the Dong Fang Hong-1 (also known as "The East is Red") in 1970. This made China the fifth country in the world to launch a satellite into space, after the Soviet Union, the United States, France, and Japan. In the 1980s, China began to focus on developing its manned space program.

The country's first astronaut, Yang Liwei, was launched into space in 2003 aboard the Shenzhou 5 spacecraft. Since then, China has launched several more manned missions, including the Shenzhou 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10 missions. China has also developed an ambitious long-term plan for its space program, which includes a permanent space station, a manned mission to the Moon, and even the eventual exploration of Mars. The country has made significant strides in recent years, including the successful landing of the Chang'e 4 spacecraft on the far side of the Moon in 2019.