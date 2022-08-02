China Announces Military Drills Encircling Taiwan As US Speaker Pelosi Lands In Taipei

️China's People Liberation Army announced military drills encircling Taiwan, moments after a US Air Force-operated Boeing C-40C landed in the region with House of Representatives' Speaker Nancy Pelosi onboard. As per China's People Liberation Army's Eastern Command, the military drill will start tonight and will include long-range artillery firing in the Taiwan Straits as well as missile tests.

China cries foul on Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan

Earlier in an official statement, China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs called US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan a disregard of China's 'strong opposition and serious representations'. The Ministry called it a strong violation of the 'one-China principle and the provisions of the three China-U.S. joint communiqués'.

China strongly urged the United States "to stop playing the 'Taiwan card' and using Taiwan to contain China. It should stop meddling on Taiwan and interfering in China's internal affairs. It should stop supporting and conniving at 'Taiwan independence' separatist forces in any form. It should stop its acts of saying one thing but doing the opposite on the Taiwan question."