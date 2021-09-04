China Announces New Set Of Regulations To Conserve Its Historic & Cultural Heritage

As per the new set of regulations on the preservation and conservation of Chinese cultural property, China will increase the conservation of heritage monuments and will prevent the massive destruction of such buildings in the cities. The rules were released by the cabinet of the state council of China on Friday. This is an effort to effectively portray the history of China and the governing Communist party.

More on the regulations of the protection of cultural heritage

In a report on the new set of guidelines, Xinhua News Agency said that the new rules were announced in an attempt to build methodically designed and efficient heritage security mechanism across urban as well as rural regions. It will also help towards developing a great communist culture in China.

These rules are intended to systematically safeguard and carry forward nation's cultural legacy. They emphasise on preservation attempts while also requiring cooperation between protection, usage and the maintenance of historical as well as cultural assets.

According to the same, officials are instructed not to damage topography by chopping down old trees, change the architecture or names of ancient places. The construction of “fake” new structures or buildings has also been prohibited

The rules state that considerable efforts should be taken to acknowledge the major concerns, such as the destruction and degradation of cultural and historic buildings during the urban and rural construction of several key infrastructure. The set of rules also mentioned that adequate safeguards be set up to protect structures that represent key historical events and emotionally connect with people.

COVID-19 developments in China

On the other hand, China is currently battling with the extremely contagious Delta variant across the nation. The National Health Commission's Zheng Zhongwei informed the local media on Thursday that the government had experienced difficulties in its immunisation drive, though he did not explain what those problems were.

He further added that booster injections are advised for better protection against developing variations, but he noted that the boosters must produce results before more alternatives are made accessible. The country intends to increase the booster vaccination programme while continuing to vaccinate the remainder of the population.

Image: Pixabay