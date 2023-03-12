China Appoints General Li Shangfu As New Defence Minister, To Be The Face Of PLA

China, on Sunday appointed General Li Shangfu as its new Defence Minister, despite being sanctioned by the US. The appointment was unanimously confirmed by the country's legislative body, which is known for its symbolic rather than substantive role, during a session held on the same day. General Li Shangfu is a seasoned veteran of the People’s Liberation Army’s modernisation initiative.

According to experts, Li's appointment will be closely monitored by Washington due to his history, even though the position is considered to be primarily diplomatic and ceremonial, reported CNN. During the administration of former US President Donald Trump in 2018, Li and the China Equipment Development Department, which he led at the time, were sanctioned for buying Russian weapons, including a Su-35 combat aircraft and an S-400 surface-to-air missile system.

China's National People's Congress confirmed a series of appointments during its Sunday session, in addition to the appointment of General Li Shangfu as Defence Minister. Other significant appointments included four new vice premiers: Ding Xuexiang, He Lifeng, Zhang Guoqing, and Liu Guozhong. They were all nominated by the new premier, Li Qiang, and will serve as vice premiers on the State Council, the body responsible for reviving China's economy following three years of strict zero-COVID measures.

Li Shangfu's appointment as the Defence Minister comes at a time of escalating tensions between Beijing and Washington. Defence experts suggest that his appointment likely reflects a recognition of his contribution towards modernising China's military, according to CNN.

Who is Li Shangfu?

Li's ascent within the Chinese military began in 2016 when he was appointed as the deputy commander of the PLA's newly established Strategic Support Force, an elite group entrusted with the responsibility of expediting China's advancements in space and cyber warfare. Later on, he became the head of the Equipment Development Department of the Central Military Commission (CMC), the governing body of China's defence, led by the country's leader, Xi Jinping.

According to defence experts, Li's background as a technocrat and aerospace engineer with experience in China's satellite program is expected to be significant in his new role as the country's Defence Minister.