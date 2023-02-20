China Appoints New Special Envoy To Pacific Islands Amid Rising Tensions With US

The Chinese government has appointed a new envoy for its Pacific Islands diplomacy as it competes with the United States for influence in the region. Qian Bo, China’s ambassador to Fiji since 2018, has been selected to become the first special envoy of the Chinese government on Pacific Islands affairs, said the foreign ministry's spokesman Wang Wenbin, as reported by SCMP.

With this, China aims to strengthen exchanges and co-operation between China and Pacific Island nations. Qian has also been appointed to promote the development of their comprehensive strategic partnership with Pacific Island nations, said Wang.

Why did Chinese govt appoint a special envoy to Pacific Islands?

Notably, Qian has been appointed to an upgraded position from Beijing's special envoy to the China-Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) Dialogue. The PIF is a regional organisation that includes Pacific Island nations, including New Zealand and Australia. Notably, the Chinese government has a record of only appointing permanent special envoys for regions or issues of particular interest or concern, like the Korean Peninsula, the Horn of Africa, the Middle East, Afghanistan, Syria, and climate change.

Qian's appointment as the new envoy to the Pacific Islands will include work as a co-ordinator across different ministries and departments of the State Council, allowing him to enhance collaboration to address more difficult and substantial issues, said Wang Yiwei, who is a professor at Renmin University in Beijing. "It reflects the increased importance that the Chinese government attaches to the affairs of this region," he said.

Earlier, State Councillor Wang Yi, who is now China’s top diplomat, had promised to promote the role of Beijing’s envoy to the South Pacific during his visit to the region. In the last 20 years, China has significantly increased its presence in Oceania and become a major trading partner and investor in the region. In the past, the importance of the Pacific Island for Beijing was mainly to compete for diplomatic recognition with Taiwan, said Yiwei. It is significant to mention here that Beijing regards Taiwan as its important breakaway province under the One-China principle and says countries must not have an official relationship with Taiwan. However, there are 14 countries that maintain formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan, and four of them are Pacific Island nations: the Marshall Islands, Nauru, Palau, and Tuvalu.