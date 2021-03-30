China approves controversial changes to Hong Kong's electoral system: Report

Chinese lawmakers on Tuesday unanimously approved the new electoral rules for Hong Kong, which critics have dubbed as “draconian”. According to the South China Morning Post, a National People’s Congress committee approved the proposal by 167-0 votes in favour. The new plan is expected to come into effect on Wednesday and will give Beijing greater power in Hong Kong’s electoral process.

What's in the new system?

Earlier this month, China’s National People’s Congress (NPC) had announced changes were needed to ensure only “patriots” get elected to Hong Kong’s Legislative Council (LegCo). The changes would allow Beijing to further tighten its grip over the former British colony. The changes would give the pro-Beijing Electoral Committee new powers, which will allow them to select members of the Legislative Council and also scrutinize LegCo candidates to see if they are loyal to the mainland.

According to SCMP, the new plan would allow Hong Kong’s Election Committee to select 40 members of the Legislative Council, while 30 would go to trade-based functional constituencies. The number of directly elected seats has been reduced from 35 to just 20. Under the overhaul, LegCo’s capacity has been increased from 70 seats to 90 seats. As per the report, candidates will not be allowed to challenge the vetting committee’s decision in court.

The new political system overhaul is being compared to the controversial National Security Law that China had introduced in Hong Kong in 2020. The security law gave mainland China powers to detain pro-democracy lawmakers and anyone deemed a threat to Beijing’s authority in the city. Several pro-democracy protesters have been arrested under the law since it was implemented in June last year. Chinese authorities faced widespread protests against the National Security Law, which they managed to clamp down after the implementation of the law.

Several countries, including the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Canada, Japan, and the United Kingdom, have publicly condemned the new changes to Hong Kong's electoral system, saying it will "stifle political pluralism" in the city.

(Image Credit: AP)