China Approves Visit Of UN Human Rights Chief To Xinjiang After Winter Olympics: Report

The United Nations Human Rights Chief Michelle Bachelet might soon visit China's Xinjiang where China is alleged to have been committing human rights abuses against Uyghur. The visit of UN high commissioner for human rights Michelle Bachelet to Xinjiang in the first half of 2022 after the conclusion of the Beijing Winter Olympics, the South China Morning Post reported citing sources. Bachelet has been reportedly negotiating with China since September 2018 for a visit to Xinjiang.

Sources have revealed that Bachelet secured Beijing’s approval on the prerequisite that the trip should be “friendly” instead of an investigation. One of the sources who wanted to remain anonymous told the media outlet that China has approved the visit of Bachelet after recent rounds of discussion with top UN human rights official and the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, The South China Morning Post reported. The source further added that Beijing does not want OHCHR to not publish the Xinjiang report. The Winter Olympics are scheduled to begin on February 4 in Beijing.

The US and some of its allies including Britain, Canada and Australia have announced that they will not be sending official diplomatic delegations to the Winter Olympics Games over the human rights situation in China. The US administration even brought legislation that bans all imports from Xinjiang over allegations of forced labour. Two US lawmakers, Senator Jeff Merkley and Representative James McGovern have urged Michelle Bachelet to publicly release her office’s Xinjiang report before the Beijing Winter Olympics starts in February. Meanwhile, China has refuted the allegations of human rights violations in Xinjiang and insisted that their policies are aimed to boost vocational training.

Protests in Europe over China hosting Winter Olympics

Earlier this month, protests have been staged in several cities in Europe against China hosting the 2022 Winter Olympics, according to ANI. The protesters have been demanding a boycott of the Olympics citing the atrocities committed against Muslim minorities in Xinjiang. Beijing Uyghur Association with groups of Tibet and Hong Kong protested in front of the European Union office and took out a protest march to the Chinese Embassy in Brussels. Protests against China hosting the Winter Olympics were also held in Antwerp, Brisbane, Lucerne and London.

Inputs from ANI

Image: AP