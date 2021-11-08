China: As Heihe Reports COVID Cases In Border Areas, Authorities Suspend Online Shopping

Amid rising COVID-19 infections in China, local authorities warned the citizens of Heihe to avoid shopping online after a case of COVID-19 was reported from the regions where deadly infections are on the rise, Russian news agency Sputnik reported. According to a report by Sputnik, local authorities said that several cases of coronavirus were reported from the border areas of Russia, resulting in the gearing of guards by the Chinese authorities.

The Chinese authorities said several traces of COVID virus were detected on the packages of goods purchased by residents of Erenhot city in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous region. Subsequently, the local authorities ordered to temporarily suspend the purchase of goods from the bordering regions.

Logistics and courier companies ordered to seal their products

Apart from invoking the temporary ban, the local authorities also appealed to the citizens to avoid purchasing anything from neighbouring regions in order to keep the delivery agents safe, Sputnik reported. Further, the authorities also directed logistics and courier companies to seal up goods already received from abroad.

"Logistics and courier companies are ordered to seal up goods already received from abroad and place them in a specially designated area," Sputnik quoted a local authority as saying.

"They should report to the local epidemic prevention and control authorities. Those violating the order will be held accountable if they are responsible for coronavirus spread," added the officials.

It is worth mentioning that Heihe, a prefecture-level city of northern Heilongjiang province, located on the Russian border, invoked a strict lockdown on October 28 after its Aihui district reported one locally transmitted COVID case. It also reported three asymptomatic people who travelled from the border region. Citing health authorities, Sputnik said that the region is currently treating over 200 COVID-19 cases.

China facing global flak to control domestic COVID-19 cases

According to the report published in the Chinese government mouthpiece, The Global Times, China's Deputy Director from the National Health Commission Disease Control Bureau, Wu Liangyou, said that the country has been facing a serious threat to prevent the rebound of domestic COVID cases. Notably, the statement from Liangyou came during a press conference when the country is facing a new wave of COVID-19.

Further, he said that China would maintain stringent pandemic prevention and control measures for building a strong fence to contain the domestic resurgence. Moreover, the authorities were also directed to restrict the traffic in the area where COVID cases were reported, local media reported.

It is pertinent to mention here that since the pandemic began, Chinese authorities have been conducting mass testing, imposing lockdown and travel restrictions in the country to control the spread of COVID-19.

With inputs from ANI

Image: AP/Pixabay