China: Asked By Father To Help In Household Chores, Son Complains Of Child Labour

A strange incident was reported in China’s Anhui province, where a child lodged a complaint against his father in the nearest police station accusing him of child labour. The incident came to light when the police decided to investigate the whole matter and reached the child's residence. The element of surprise in the incident was when the policeman asked the child's father who later told the complete story.



According to the father of the teenage boy, he had scolded him for being glued to his smartphone all the time. He said that the child was becoming more naughty and irresponsible day by day and was lagging in his studies because of his smartphone addiction. The father further explained that this was the reason why he had taken the smartphone from him and asked him to do some household chores, as a punishment. The father was flabbergasted by his son’s action and said that he had no idea about his son going to the police station. The police, in turn, understood the father’s argument and agreed with him on punishing the child. The child labor laws in China do not account for household activities as offensive.

Smartphone addiction in Children

Recently, a survey conducted in 2018 by Liam Howley of music Magpie, an online music store, found that 25% of children, aged under six, have their own smartphones, despite parents' belief that 11 is the ideal age for children to have a mobile. The survey also found that nearly half of these kids spend up to 21 hours per week on their mobiles. The expenditure on the child's first phone came out to be up to 500 GBP for more than three-quarters for parents with two-thirds of them admitting of not capping the monthly spend.

The surveyors also found that eight in every ten parents do not limit the time children spend on their devices while more than three quarters do not restrict data functions on the phone. "Smartphones have become the most important piece of technology we own, connecting us with friends, keeping us updated on the world around us, and letting us capture our biggest moments," the researchers have said as quoted by ANI. The age at which children get their first phones has been reducing in the country, and while many agree that there's no defined age to give a child a phone, there's a lot that parents can do to ensure that their child's day-to-day life isn't consumed by it. From restricting the time they spend on the device, to keeping a close eye on what they are downloading, there are many steps parents can go through to limit the usage.



(With ANI inputs)