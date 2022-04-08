China Asks COVID-hit US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi To Cancel Taiwan Trip: Report

China, on Friday, stated that COVID-hit US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi should cancel her possible trip to Taiwan instead of just postponing it. Addressing a press briefing on Friday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian expressed his sympathies toward US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi after she tested positive for COVID-19, and advised her to cancel rather than postpone her trip to Taiwan, Global Times reported. This comes following media reports claiming that the US House Speaker may visit Taiwan next week. Meanwhile, China objected to her visit and stated that it would have a significant influence on Chinese-US relations.

Spokesperson Lijian further warned that China would respond with "decisive and strong actions," and the US will be completely responsible for the repercussions if the visit takes place. Meanwhile, Pelosi tested positive for COVID-19 and postponed her Asia visit. She was scheduled to visit Japan and possibly Taiwan. Notably, Newt Gingrich was the last US House speaker who visited Taiwan back in 1997. According to Chinese experts, Pelosi's visit to the island would have far more devastating effects than Newt Gingrich's visit.

They believe that global issues that require China-US cooperation, such as mediating the Russia-Ukraine crisis, the Iran nuclear deal, the Korean Peninsula issue, climate change, and global economic recovery, as well as preventing a global financial and food crises, could be disrupted.

Last month, during a video call with US President Joe Biden, Chinese President Xi Jinping had warned that mishandling the Taiwan issue would destabilise bilateral relations. "China hopes that the US will give due attention to this issue," Xinping said, as per Xinhua news agency.

US approves sale of air defence system to Taiwan

It is pertinent to mention here that the United States has also approved the sale of training and equipment worth up to $95 million (over Rs 700 crore) to support Taiwan's Patriot missile defence system.

Meanwhile, China has objected strongly to the proposed deal being approved by the US and has committed to adopting tough and decisive actions to protect its sovereignty and security interests. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian stated that the arms sale infringes on China's sovereignty, security, and development interests, undermines China-US relations, and jeopardises peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

(Image: AP)