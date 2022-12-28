Taiwan is extending and revamping its mandatory military service to one year in response to rising tensions with China, according to President Tsai Ing-wen. The current four-month program is insufficient to prepare the country for potential conflicts, and the changes, which will begin in 2024, are necessary for national security and "democratic way of life," Tsai stressed. The reform will apply to all men born after January 1, 2005, and salaries for draftees will be increased from approximately $195 to more than $650 per month. Additionally, the program will become more rigorous, with training using new weapons like javelin missiles and increased live ammunition training. Currently, military service is optional for women in Taiwan.

China has called on Taiwanese citizens not to participate in the one-year mandatory military service that has been reinstated for men aged 18 and above, stating that most Taiwanese people understand the righteousness of the cause and will not serve as "cannon fodder" for the "Taiwan independence" separatist forces. In a statement, China's Foreign Ministry spokesman, Wang Wenbin, emphasized that the reunification of China is the common will of all Chinese people and an "unstoppable historical trend," and added that fighting for national reunification is more important than anything else. Wang's statement also included the assertion that working for the separatist activities of "Taiwan independence" is less important than a feather.

'Peace will not fall from sky', says Taiwanese President

“The more we are prepared, the less likely will we see an attack from across the strait," said Taiwanese President Tsai Ing Wen. Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen has pointed out that China's expansionism is affecting the international order, threatening regional peace and stability, and impacting cross-strait relations in Asia. Tsai emphasized that no one wants war, including the Taiwanese government and people as well as the international community, but added that peace will not come easily. "Peace will not fall from the sky. Only by preparing for war can we avoid war, and only by being able to fight can we stop war," she said, as per a report from Axios.

Tensions between China and Taiwan have been high in 2022, with China conducting live-fire drills near Taiwan after a visit by outgoing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan in August. China also recently deployed numerous planes across the median line of the Taiwan Strait. The U.S. has been urging Taiwan to improve its defense capabilities for some time, and in response to Taiwan's announcement of military service reform, the American Institute in Taiwan, the de facto U.S. embassy, issued a statement welcoming the move and stating that it demonstrates Taiwan's commitment to self-defense and enhances deterrence.