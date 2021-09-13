China Asks US & Global Community To Provide Afghanistan Aid To Avert Crisis

China on Monday asked the United States and the international community to take "active actions" by providing aid to Afghanistan amid the economic crisis following the Taliban takeover. The Xi Jinping administration also said that the extremist group needs to stay true to its promises to not allow terrorist organisations to operate on Afghan soil.

In a media briefing, Chinese Foreign Minister spokesperson Zhao Lijian blamed America for the crisis in the war-torn country and said that the US should grant humanitarian aid to Afghanistan. "The US should take active actions to help it to ease economic difficulties instead of shifting the blame and shirking its responsibility," he said.

When asked about US Secretary-General Antonio Guterres "gift for terrorists" remark, Zhao said that China is committed to providing USD 31 million aid to Afghanistan which comprises food, clothing and medicines. He also urged the international community to provide assistance to the 'Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan'.

The UN chief on Friday had appealed to the world to inject cash into the war-ravaged country to avoid an economic crisis that would bring a "catastrophic situation" for the Afghan citizens and be a "gift for terrorists".

Taliban should clean terrorist forces, says China

China said the Taliban should launch a crackdown on all terrorist forces on Afghan soil. "China stands ready to work with other countries to deepen counter-terrorism cooperation to prevent Afghanistan from becoming a hotbed and safe haven for terrorism and jointly safeguard the regional peace and stability," the Chinese Foreign Minister stated.

When asked about the Taliban's decision to cancel the interim government's inauguration, he said that the decision to hold the ceremony is the Taliban's internal affair and other countries are independent to decide their attendance. "China respects both," Zhao said.

Earlier reports suggested that the Taliban had invited China, Russian, Qatar, Pakistan and Iran for an inauguration ceremony of its new government. However, China remained mute on the Taliban's invitation. Meanwhile, Russia in a statement said that it would skip the function. The ceremony was reportedly cancelled due to international criticism of the Taliban's government not being inclusive.

(With PTI inputs)