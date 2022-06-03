China Asks US To Halt Trade Talks With Taiwan; Accuses Washington Of Jeopardising Peace

After US envoys began trade negotiations with Taiwan aimed at expanding relations with the island nation, China's administration on Thursday accused Washington of jeopardising peace. According to the Office of the United States Trade Representative, talks with Taiwan began on June 1 on trade, regulation, and other sectors based on "shared values" as market-oriented economies.

Trade talks "disrupt peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait," according to Zhao Lijian, a spokeswoman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry. "Stop negotiating agreements with Taiwan that have sovereign connotations and official nature," Lijian warned US.

However, the US-Taiwan talks did not mention China, but the conversations are part of a series of actions by the US to show support for Taiwan in the face of Beijing's threats to invade the island nation. It is to mention that after a civil war in which the ruling Communist Party won on the mainland, Taiwan and China divided in 1949. There are multibillion-dollar economic and business ties between them, but they don't maintain any official ties. Beijing, on the other hand, claims Taiwan has no right to manage its own foreign affairs. The US only has diplomatic contacts with Beijing, but Taiwan enjoys substantial informal relationships. Further, the federal law requires the US government to ensure that the island has the capacity to defend itself. Moreover

Zhao accused US of inciting sentiment in Taiwan in support of formal independence

Zhao accused the United States of inciting sentiment in Taiwan in support of formal independence, a move Beijing has previously said would justify an invasion.

According to a statement from USTR Katherine Tai's office, the trade initiative is "intended to develop concrete ways to deepen the economic and trade relationship" and "advance mutual trade priorities based on shared values." Taiwan is the United States' ninth-largest trading partner and a major producer of computer chips and other high-tech goods. In addition, US President Joe Biden indicated during a visit to Tokyo on May 23 that if China invaded Taiwan, the US would intervene militarily. Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, he stated the US resolve to help the island defend itself was "much greater."

Image: AP