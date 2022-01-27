China Asks US To Refrain From Interfering In Winter Olympics Amid Calls For Boycott

Ahead of the Beijing Winter Olympics, China on Thursday warned the United States to refrain from interfering with the Games. During a telephonic conversation with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi also asked the US to stop flaring up tensions over the Taiwan issue. Yi urged his US counterpart to stop forming all kinds of anti-China "circles," ANI reported, citing the Chinese foreign ministry. Last year, in December, the Biden administration declared that it will not send an official delegation to the 2022 Winter Olympics citing human rights issues in China.

After the US, countries like the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada also followed suit and decided against sending official delegations to the Games. However, despite this, their athletes will compete in the Games that will be held from February 4 to 20 in Beijing. Last week, China's state media lambasted the United States for calling for an Olympic boycott. As per a Global Times report, the US administration worked hard to provoke its allies to diplomatically boycott the Beijing Games, but it utterly failed in its endeavour. The Chinese government mouthpiece further reported that the diplomatic boycott turned into a farce as the US itself is sending as many as 46 officials to attend the Games.

COVID outbreak among staff members ahead of Beijing Winter Olympics

It is significant to mention here that the Beijing Winter Olympics Organising Committee announced on Tuesday, January 25, that at least 15 staff members were tested positive for COVID-19. As per the Beijing 2022 official website, new arrivals accounted for 12 of the confirmed positive cases. The remaining three were identified among people already in the closed-loop. Meanwhile, the COVID-19 countermeasures for the Games have been enhanced by the Organizing Committee and Chinese authorities.

US suspends commercial flights to China amid COVID concerns

Following an increase of COVID-19 cases on the Asian mainland, the United States has decided to suspend commercial flights to China. The announcement came as Beijing has shut down numerous provinces, putting millions of people under lockdown in order to prevent coronavirus infections ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Last week, the US Department of Transportation announced that at least 44 flights, operated by four Chinese carriers, will be suspended, The Wall Street Journal reported.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: AP)