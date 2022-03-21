In a major development, China has assured that it will not send weapons or ammunition to Russia as the war continued in Ukraine for the 26th day, Russian state media reported quoting Beijing's envoy in the United States. This comes hours after China earlier cleared the air on its neutral stand on the Russia-Ukraine war. The Chinese Embassy in the United Kingdom asserted that Beijing is rooting for peace and dialogues amid the ongoing war and added that the 'Cold War mentality' should be abolished.

While several Western countries and many others have condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine, China and a few other countries have taken a neutral stand. Beijing has maintained that it does not interfere in the internal affairs of others, as per their foreign policy. However, it has not condemned the Russian aggression towards Ukraine, but it has merely expressed 'regret' about Putin's military action in and around Kyiv.

Chinese Embassy in UK clears stand on Ukraine

The Chinese Embassy in the United Kingdom commented on Britain's remarks on Beijing in relation to the Ukraine invasion. During an interview, the Embassy's spokesperson reacted to the much-speculated Beijing's neutral approach regarding Ukraine. He also spoke about UK PM Boris Johnson's warning to Chinese President Xi Jinping over backing Russia.

"China does not want to see the crisis in Ukraine. China's position has always been that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries should be respected, the principles and purposes of the UN Charter should be observed, the legitimate security concerns of all countries should be taken into serious consideration, and international disputes should be settled peacefully," the Chinese Embassy Spokesperson said.

Russia-Ukraine War

The Russia-Ukraine war, which entered day 26, is showing no signs of slowing down. The invasion has caused widespread devastation and destruction, as well as a high death toll among people. Meanwhile, the Russian military gave Ukrainian forces defending the key port of Mariupol the opportunity to lay down their arms and leave the city via humanitarian corridors, but the Ukrainian government promptly rejected the offer.

According to the United Nations, about 3.38 million people have fled Ukraine so far to neighbouring countries in Europe's biggest refugee crisis since World War 2.