China: Athletes Protesting At Beijing Olympics 2022 Will 'face Punishment', Says Official

Any athlete whose behaviour is against the Olympic spirit or Chinese rules or laws will be subjected to “certain punishment”, said a Beijing 2022 official while responding to a question about the possibility of athlete protests at the games scheduled to take place next month. According to The Guardian, the Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 official’s remarks came after human rights advocates told athletes they were better off staying silent for the duration of the Games as concerns continue to increase over the online security of attendees’ data contained in the mandatory phone application.

As per the report, Yang Shu, the deputy director of international relations for the Beijing organising committee, said on Tuesday that athletes could face cancellation of accreditation or other “certain punishments”. Yang was further quoted as saying, “Any expression that is in line with the Olympic spirit I’m sure will be protected…Any behaviour or speech that is against the Olympic spirit, especially against the Chinese laws and regulations, are also subject to certain punishment.”

Mounting concerns over intolerance in China

Even though protests during Olympic Games are generally against the rules set by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), there have been increasing concerns over intolerance in China regarding protests, dissent or criticism. As per The Guardian, numerous human rights activists and lawyers have been arrested and jailed. It is pertinent to note that just last year, Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai disappeared from public view for several weeks after she publicly accused a former senior official of sexual assault. Her sudden disappearance, even though she later claimed to be fine, sparked global outrage also an international campaign over her wellbeing.

Furthermore, just on 18 January, a forum hosted by Human Rights Watch warned the athletes, taking part in Beijing Olympics, against conducting any activism, making statements while in Beijing. The Human Rights Watch, as per The Guardian, also asked the players to be wary of the extraordinary reach of Chinese surveillance. Yaqiu Wang, a researcher on China for the organisation reportedly said that the disappearance of Peng was “a good indicator of what could possibly happen” if athletes spoke out.

“Chinese laws are very vague on the crimes that can be used to prosecute people’s free speech,” she said, as per the report. “There are all kinds of crimes that can be levelled at peaceful, critical comments. And in China, the conviction rate is 99%.”

Image: AP