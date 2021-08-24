China Attacks Kamala Harris With Afghanistan Dig, Accuses US Of 'hegemonic Behaviour'

China on Monday attacked US Vice President (VP), Kamala Harris, over the withdrawal of Defence Forces from Afghanistan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin took a sharp jibe at Harris and accused the U.S. of "hegemonic behaviour."

Chinese spokesperson Wenbin slammed the US government for imposing rules and global order on nations like Afghanistan. He indicated the U.S withdrawal of Defence Forces and called it an example of Washington's "selfish" foreign policy. He also slammed the U.S. for "hiding" behind rules to establish dominance over other nations.

"We know that Beijing continues to coerce, to intimidate and to make claims to the vast majority of the South China Sea," Harris said in a speech in Singapore," US VP Kamala Harris.

The comments came after VP Harris accused China of ‘coercion and intimidation' to support the unlawful claims in the disputed regions in Southeast Asian water. She also attacked Beijing for undermining the international tribunal ruling and threatening the sovereignty of nations. However, Harris clarified that the US involvement in the Indo-Pacific is not to uproot the established balance. During the meeting, Harris also laid out the US proposal to host the 2021 APEC meeting, which would include China, the reports stated.

Major developments in Singapore round table conference

Amidst sinking ties with Beijing, US Vice President Kamala Harris met Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong for bilateral talks on Monday. The meeting also included Singapore President Halimah Yacob. The diplomats took part in a round table conference to discuss trade and climate change issues. Harris pointed out major disruptions caused in the sea due to the climate crisis.

"The stories that we are now hearing about the caution that if you want to have Christmas toys for your children, it might now be might be the time to start buying them, because the delay may be many, many months. So across the board, people are experiencing the issue. And, of course, the climate crisis is fueling a lot of this. When we look at the stronger typhoons that have disrupted shipping lanes and sea-level rise, which threatens port infrastructure as an example. So these are the many issues that are causing these disruptions," AP quoted Harris. The diplomats also signed major agreements regarding enhanced cooperation, defence, and cybersecurity.

During the meet, the countries also unanimously decided to deepen collaboration on the climate crisis. Meanwhile, Singapore has also offered the Republic of Singapore Air Force's (RSAF) tanker to help US airlift evacuees from Afghanistan. Harris is in Singapore as a part of a high-profile three-day tour in Southeast Asia to strengthen ties with Southeast Asian countries amidst growing Chinese influence in the region. She will also stop at Vietnam to establish the US' commitment to the Indo-Pacific.

