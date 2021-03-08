China Attempts To Defend Altering Hong Kong Electoral Reforms Amid Global Backlash

China on Sunday justified its move of altering Hong Kong’s electoral reforms as “totally constitutional, lawful, and justified” and dismissed the global backlash against the Communist Party for the move. While addressing a press conference on March 7 on the sidelines of the fourth session of the 13th National People’s Congress in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that the electoral reforms of the former British colony are altered to “improve” the system and that ensuring “patriots administering Hong Kong” is reasonable.

"The reform is needed to implement 'patriots governing Hong Kong', and for advancing 'one country, two systems'...it is entirely constitutional, lawful and justified for the National People's Congress (NPC) to improve Hong Kong's electoral system and ensure "patriots administering Hong Kong," he said as quoted by ANI.

He further said, "If a person does not love the country, how can he or she love Hong Kong? Loving Hong Kong and loving the country are entirely consistent...Hong Kong's transformation from chaos to peace is in the interest of all sides, and will offer stronger safeguards to protect Hong Kong residents' various rights and foreign investor's legal interests."

Wang’s remarks came after the National People’s Congress on March 4 announced that it would deliberate on amending the electoral system of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. The statement was released by the bloc dated Friday and a decision can now be reportedly expected by March 11. The latest clampdown on the city’s electoral reforms was announced just less than a year after imposing the draconian National Security Law. The drastic electoral system reform in Hong Kong could further benefit the pro-establishment camp and further smother the political opposition in the city.

Read - Hong Kong Leader 'fully Welcomes' Proposed Electoral Reforms

Read - Hong Kong Court Puts Off Release Of Pro-democracy Activists

China has planned a fundamental overhaul

The New York Times has previously reported that China has planned a fundamental overhaul of the normal contentious political scene of Hong Kong. Among several other agendas, a senior Communist Party official, Zhang Yesui had announced on Thursday that China’s national legislature planned to rewrite the election rules in the city to ensure that it is run by the patriots.

Even though Zhang did not disclose the details of the proposal, a senior adviser to the Chinese leadership on Hong Kong policy, Lau Siu-kai said that the new approach is likely to call for the formation of a government agency to vet each and every candidate running in all levels of office. NYT stated that the strategy will further give power to the Communist Party in Hong Kong.

Read - China's Move To Alter Hong Kong's Electoral System Is 'direct Attack' On Autonomy: US

Read - Reaction To Hong Kong Electotal Reforms

