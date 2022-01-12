China: Authorities Conduct Investigation On Origin Of Omicron Variant In Tianjin

As the source of the outbreak in Tianjin remains unknown, the Chinese authorities have been investigating the origin of the outbreak of the Omicron variant of COVID-19. The health officials have ordered the second round of COVID-19 testing on all 14 million residents, reported The Guardian. The genomic sequencing has indicated that the COVID-19 cases reported currently have a different source which was not witnessed in cases reported earlier. The authorities have warned that they need to be prepared for a “worst-case scenario".

Zhang Ying, deputy director of Tianjin's CDC, told local media that they have to find out about the arrival of the COVID-19 in Tianjin as the virus can spread through "objects or environmental contamination," The Guardian reported. Ying added that the first imported case of the Omicron variant was reported in early December and the cases that are reported now do not match the source of the case. As per the news report, Ying highlighted that they are considering all possibilities of the arrival of the virus to Tianjin, whether it came from other areas of China to Tianjin or was imported into the city.

Second round of COVID-19 testing in Tianjin

The Chinese authorities have decided to conduct the second round of COVID-19 testing on 14 million residents in order to contain the spread of the virus. The decision has been taken after 77 cases were reported in the COVID-19 testing that started on Sunday, 9 January, reported Xinhua. So far, the authorities have conducted a test of 11,912,280 people after the Chinese city of Tianjin reported cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 cases on Saturday. After the discovery of COVID-19 cases, people have been advised to remain where they are until they receive their COVID-19 test report. The authorities have been using online and offline means to ensure that the residents receive things of daily necessities, as per the news report. The current outbreak of COVID -19 comes as Beijing prepares to host the Winter Olympics in February.

COVID-19 situation in China

According to China's National Health Commission, as of January 12, the country has reported 104,189 COVID-19 cases. Of them, 96,077 patients had been cured and discharged from the hospital. The total number of deaths reported due to COVID-19 in China is 4636. The overall tally of confirmed cases in Hong Kong is 12,809 and 79 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Macao.