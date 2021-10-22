China: Authorities Start Offering Booster Shots In Beijing Ahead Of Winter Olympics

In order to protect its citizens against COVID, the Chinese authorities have started inoculating booster shots to people in Beijing. The decision of the Chinese government comes four months ahead of Winter Olympics which is scheduled to be held in China. The people aged 18 years or above, who have received two-dose Chinese vaccines and belong to at-risk groups, would be eligible for taking the booster shot, according to AP. The at-risk group includes people who are participating in the games and organising the game facilities can receive the booster shot, the news agency reported citing state media.

The Chinese authorities have begun vaccinating the people with booster shots since last September. However, Chinese authorities have been alert in checking who receives the booster shot. China has been preventing local COVID transmission by imposing strict rules, reported the news agency. The Winter Olympics are scheduled to begin on February 4 and residents of China would be allowed to witness the games from the stands. Indoor sports like sliding, skiing and jumping will be held in the suburbs of Yanqing and Zhangjiakou.

Flights and trains cancelled in China

As fresh COVID cases have been reported in northern Chinese provinces, the Chinese government cancelled more than 50 per cent of flights and trains in northern Chinese cities, reported Global Times on October 21. Over 50 per cent of flights were cancelled in Lanzhou and Zhangye and 90 per cent of flights were cancelled in Jiayuguan on Wednesday. Similarly, all flights in Erlianhot and 50 per cent of flights in Xilinhot in north China's Inner Mongolia were cancelled on Wednesday, as per the daily's report. At least 13 train routes were cancelled in the provinces on Wednesday. Furthermore, the government has closed all scenic spots, group tours and other travel services were suspended in Lanzhou. People leaving the city need to show their green health codes or a negative COVID test report within 48 hours.

COVID-19 in China

According to National Health Commission of the People's Republic of China, as on October 21, China has reported 96,622 COVID cases. The number of fatalities reported due to Coronavirus has reached 4636 in China. Meanwhile, 91,494 patients have been cured of COVID and discharged from the hospital.

(With inputs from AP)

(Image: AP)