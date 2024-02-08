Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 14th, 2024 at 23:26 IST

China Avers US 'Gravely Wrong’ In Congratulating Taiwan’s New President Lai Ching-Te

China’s foreign ministry strongly reacted to Blinken’s message to Taiwan's new President William Lai, whom it views as a “dangerous separatist.”

Digital Desk
Taiwan
US President Joe Biden, Taiwanese president-elect William Lai, China's President Xi Jinping. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
China on Sunday derided the US for congratulating the new Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te, saying that it sends "a gravely wrong signal" to the Taiwanese independence and democratic forces. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken sent Taiwanese president-elect William Lai a message of congratulations after he won the elections and clutched the landslide victory.

PRC slammed the US for backing the “troublesome” politician and said that the congratulatory remark was in violation to Washington’s commitment to maintain only the unofficial ties with the island nation. Blinken’s message to Lai angered China as he maintained that Taipei and Washington’s ties are rooted in “democratic values.”

"We look forward to working with Dr Lai and Taiwan's leaders of all parties to advance our shared interests and values," US Secretary of State said in a statement. He added, that US, one of the closest allies of Taiwan, is "committed to maintaining cross-strait peace and stability.”

In his carefully worded congratulatory message, Blinken said that US looks forward to bolstering “our longstanding unofficial relationship" and be "consistent with the US One China policy.” As a part of the One China policy, US maintains the formal ties with mainland only and not the island of Taiwan.

China ‘firmly opposed’ US for having any official interaction with Taiwan

China’s foreign ministry strongly reacted to Blinken’s message to Lai, whom it views as a “dangerous separatist.” US Secretary of State’s wishes “violated the US's promise to maintain only cultural, commercial, and other unofficial relations" with Taiwan, said Chinese ministry. Taiwan question is "the first red line that must not be crossed in China-US relations,” it added. 

"China firmly opposes the US having any form of official interaction with Taiwan and interfering in Taiwan affairs in any way or under any pretext,” the foreign ministry of Beijing reiterated. While the US President Joe Biden welcomed Taiwan’s presidential election results, other countries such as UK, France and Germany, also congratulated Lai.

Published January 14th, 2024 at 23:23 IST

