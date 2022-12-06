China-based Hackers With Ties To CCP Regime Stole $20mn From US COVID-19 Relief: Report

Hackers associated with the Chinese government stole at least around $20 million from US COVID-19 relief benefits, according to a report from NBC news. The US Secret Service asserted that the money was primarily stolen from unemployment insurance funds and Small Business Administration loans, as per the report.The hacker group is apparently based out of the city of Chengdu and it is known as APT41.

The theft of US taxpayer funds meant to provide relief to people who are suffering the consequences of COVID-19 is significant because this is an instance of cybercriminals with links to the Chinese state. The APT41 targeted 2,000 accounts connected to around 40,000 financial transactions. The US Secret Service has managed to recover half of the $20 million that was stolen.

Unfeasible to carry out cyber crime from China without regime's support

The Labour Department's watchdog reported to the Congress last week that nearly 42 per cent of pandemic benefits were paid improperly in the first six months of the pandemic. Head of intelligence analysis at the cybersecurity firm Mandiant, John Hultquist said that he has never seen the group target government money before. It is not clear if the Chinese government directed APT41 to carry out the cyber theft or they just looked the other way. The Chinese regime controls the internet inside China and it is simply not feasible for any group to carry out such operations inside China without the silent blessing of the regime.

What is APT 41?

APT41 is a hacker group that has been active since at least 2012. The group is believed to be based in China and is thought to have ties to the Chinese government. APT41 has been known to conduct cyber espionage operations against a wide range of targets, including governments, businesses, and individuals. The group is highly sophisticated and has been known to use a wide range of tools and techniques to conduct its operations, including malware and other forms of malicious software. In recent years, APT41 has been linked to several high-profile cyber attacks, including the 2017 Equifax breach and the 2018 attacks on the Marriott and Starwood hotel chains. It is considered to be one of the most active and dangerous cyber threat groups in operation today.