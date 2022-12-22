China Battles Massive COVID Spike As Crematoriums Full & Hospitals Flooded With Patients

Amid COVID-19 surge in China which has raised concerns around the world, the World Health Organization (WHO) observed that hospitals in the nation appear to be filling up. While officials in China claim that the number of patients in intensive care units are "relatively low" and no-one died due to COVID-19 on Wednesday, WHO emergencies chief said that ICUs are very busy, raising scepticism about the real impact of coronavirus in the Beijing.

As a fresh wave of COVID-19 hit China, hospitals in Beijing and other parts of the country have been witnessing an increase in the number of people infected with the virus.

On Wednesday, the country reported 3,030 new symptomatic cases and 2,966 new local infections. It is to mention that China witnessed an uptick in COVID-19 cases and deaths after the Chinese government ended three years of lockdowns and other restrictions.

In a statement, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the head of the World Health Organisation, said the agency was really worried about rising reports of severe coronavirus disease. He also warned that the country's lagging vaccination rate could result in large numbers of people getting infected.

WHO 'very concerned' over China's situation

At a press briefing, the WHO chief stated, "In order to make a comprehensive risk assessment of the situation on the ground. WHO is very concerned over the evolving situation in China with increasing reports of severe disease." He also stressed the WHO needed to have all the information on the severity of coronavirus infection in the country, specifically about hospital admissions.

Meanwhile, scientists have said that the unchecked spread of coronavirus infections in China could lead to the emergence of new variants. WHO emergencies chief Dr. Michael Ryan said, "Vaccination is the exit strategy from omicron".

Dead bodies in China getting piled up in hospitals: Reports

In China, the condition is getting pathetic as the dead bodies are getting piled up at the crematoriums across several provinces as the National Health Commission is finding it difficult to update the confirmed cases due to the slow pace of testing.

London-based global health intelligence and analytics firm predicted earlier that China's relaxation of the strict coronavirus restrictions might end up claiming the lives of 1.3 and 2.1 million. "Mainland China has very low levels of immunity across its population. Its citizens were vaccinated with domestically produced jabs Sinovac and Sinopharm which have been proven to have significantly lower efficacy and provide less protection against infection and death," Airfinity's analysis stated. "As a result of these factors, our analysis shows if mainland China sees a similar wave to Hong Kong's in February, its healthcare system could be pushed to capacity as there could be between 167 and 279 million cases nationwide, which could lead to between 1.3 and 2.1 million deaths," it added.