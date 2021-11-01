China: Beijing Authorities Impose New Set Of Restrictions Amid Rise In COVID Cases

The Chinese authorities in Beijing on Monday, November 1, alerted the residents not to leave Beijing unless necessary. They also ordered the people outside the capital to postpone their return amid the rise in COVID-19 cases, according to PTI. The Chinese Health Commission told that people who have arrived in Beijing must inform their whereabouts to local communities, hotels or companies immediately.

Restrictions in Beijing

The Beijing Health Commission instructed the residents, who are on trips out of the capital, to postpone their return if they have visited a location that reported COVID cases.

"People who have already come back to Beijing from travels should report their tracks to local communities, hotels or companies immediately and start self-quarantine," the Beijing Health Commission said in a statement, according to PTI.

The local authorities have asked residents to not travel out of Beijing since the new outbreak has involved 16 municipalities, provinces and autonomous regions. The health commission in a statement told the people that they should not have meals together if they have symptoms like fever, cough and any other symptoms. The health authorities told the people to travel to a fever clinic in a nearby hospital and undergo treatment.

In order to control the spread of the COVID virus, the Northwest Ningxia region on Monday, November 1, banned the in-person classes to more areas. The authorities have ordered the suspension of in-person classes in Kindergartens, primary, middle schools, vocational schools and off-campus training centres in Yinchuan, Shizuishan, Wuzhong and Zhongwei.

It is pertinent to mention here that since the pandemic began, Chinese authorities have been conducting mass testing, imposing lockdown and travel restrictions in the country to control the spread of COVID-19.

COVID-19 situation in China

According to China's National Health Commission, as on 1 November, the Chinese mainland had 9,637 cases of imported confirmed infections, taking the overall COVID cases to 97,243. Of them, 91,738 patients have been cured and discharged from the hospital. Furthermore, there still remained 869 confirmed cases, including 33 cases in serious condition and 5 suspected cases of COVID in China.

Inputs from PTI

Image: AP