China Blames 'abrupt' Withdrawal Of US Troop For Surge In Attacks In Afghanistan

As US troops brace themselves to leave Afghanistan after more than two decades, China has said that it was the pullout that has escalated attacks in the war-hit country. The remarks were made by Hua Chunying, spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry who said that Beijing was “shocked” by attacks and deeply saddened by the ever-increasing death toll, South China Morning Post reported. Terming US withdrawal “abrupt”, she accused Biden Administration of jeopardizing peace and security in Afghanistan.

“It needs to be pointed out that the recent abrupt US announcement of complete withdrawal of forces from Afghanistan has led to a succession of explosive attacks throughout the country, worsening the security situation and threatening peace and stability as well as people's lives and safety," Hua said in a statement.

"China calls on foreign troops in Afghanistan to take into full account the security of people in the country and the region, pull out in a responsible manner and avoid inflicting more turmoil and suffering on the Afghan people," she added.

Earlier last month, US President Joe Biden announced that the United States will start its final withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan on May 1 and complete its pullout ahead of the 20th anniversary of the September 11 terrorists attacks. Biden had said, "US troops, as well as forces deployed by our NATO allies and operational partners, will be out of Afghanistan before we mark the 20th anniversary of the heinous attack on September 11 but we will not take our eyes off the terrorist threat."

The announcement irked the Taliban, which had in 2020, inked a pact with Donald Trump to get the troops out by May 1. While an ever emboldened Taliban has stepped up attacks and ambushes, Pentagon has signalled that it could increase the number of soldiers before the final pullout.

Could trigger unrest in Xinjiang

Meanwhile, Beijing has become apprehensive about the pullout fearing increased Islamist fundamentalism in Afghanistan could spill over to its Muslim majority Xinjiang province. South China Morning Post reported that observers speculate that Beijing was unlikely to station troops in Afghanistan, but might work with other countries in the region to reduce the security risk to China.

