China Blames Ex Scott Morrison Govt For Worsening Ties With Australia; Begins Dialogue

China on Sunday accused the former Australian government of Scott Morrison of dismantling the ties between the two nations during his tenure as Canberra's head of the state. Beijing blamed the spiralling relations with Australia for nearly three years on the Australian coalition government, as it indicated Sunday that it was ready to hold a dialogue with the new Anthony Albanese government. According to China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the two nations turned a new page in their relationship as Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi met with Australia's Penny Wong on the sidelines of G20 summit hosted in Bali.

"As the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Australia draws near, China is ready to re-examine, re-calibrate, and reinvigorate bilateral ties in the spirit of mutual respect, and strive to bring bilateral relations back on the right track," said China's State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

In Bali, I met with Foreign Ministers from MIKTA - Mexico, Indonesia, Republic of Korea, Turkey & Australia.



We are committed to working together to promote global stability and prosperity – both threatened by Russia’s war on Ukraine and the global food & energy crisis. pic.twitter.com/c9JxLGAjUX — Senator Penny Wong (@SenatorWong) July 9, 2022

We are also working closely together to meet the challenges of climate change and food security, including in the Pacific. — Senator Penny Wong (@SenatorWong) July 10, 2022

Normalizing ties for stability in Asia-Pacific region

During the crucial meeting, both agreed on the common challenges and opportunities, and affirmed that a consensus can be achieved with sound decisions that will serve the common interests of the two nations. Normalizing ties will be conducive to maintaining peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region, the Chinese side reiterated, according to the statement published by the Foreign Ministry of Beijing. "China is ready to re-examine, re-calibrate, and reinvigorate bilateral ties in the spirit of mutual respect, and strive to bring bilateral relations back on the right track," the ministry stated.

Australia's Wong maintained that Australia and China are "comprehensive strategic partners" and have long shared an extensive association and close economic-trade partnership that has benefited the two nations. "The new Australian government will follow the purposes of the UN Charter, abide by the international law and norms governing international relations, and continue to pursue the one-China principle," Wong stated.

Tonight I met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.



We have our differences, but it is in both our countries’ interests for the relationship to be stabilised.



An important discussion about a range of bilateral, regional, trade and consular issues of concern. pic.twitter.com/soN6gSGD22 — Senator Penny Wong (@SenatorWong) July 8, 2022

China stressed, that the cause of the difficulties in ties between China-Australia relations lies in the fact that the former Australian government insisted on regarding China as a "rival" or even a "threat", with a series of irresponsible words and deeds against China. "China values the fact that the new Australian government has reaffirmed its commitment to the positioning of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries, and appreciates Australia's adherence to the one-China principle. It is our shared responsibility to abide by the UN Charter and the basic norms governing international relations," the Chinese foreign minister affirmed.

Australian side iterated that it hopes to take the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries as an opportunity to make bilateral relations more stable and mutually beneficial. Australian minister agreed that the two nations witnessed complicated factors in their relations, but confirmed that Australia "has no intention to exaggerate the differences between the two sides." Canberra does intend to take part in containing China, said Wong.

"Australia will, on the basis of mutual respect and in a rational and pragmatic manner, maintain constructive contacts and exchanges between the two sides, enhance mutual trust, expand equal-footed cooperation and remove obstacles in bilateral relations," Penny Wong stressed.

The two counterparts discussed the affairs related to Pacific Island Countries (PICs), and agreed that sovereign and independent countries conducted "equal-footed exchanges and cooperation" at the request of PICs and in accordance with the needs of their people. China also told the Australian counterpart that it has carried out tripartite cooperation with Australia and New Zealand in the South Pacific region, which has yielded positive results.