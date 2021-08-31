China on Monday abstained from voting on a key resolution passed by the UNSC on Afghanistan. Blaming the US for creating 'chaos' in the country due to its disorderly pullout, China's deputy permanent representative Geng Shuang expressed doubts over the 'necessity and urgency' of the resolution.

"Recent chaos in Afghanistan is directly related to the disorderly withdrawal of foreign troops. We hope that relevant countries would realize that withdrawal is not the end of responsibility but the beginning of reflection and correction," said the Chinese representative at the UNSC.

China hits out at US

The Chinese representative stated that along with Russia, it had put forward reasonable amendments which had not been fully adopted in the resolution. Hitting out at the US, Shuang remarked that relevant countries needed to change the practice of imposing their will and take accountability for the wrongdoings of the last 20 years.

"China has huge doubts about the necessity and urgency of adopting this resolution... Despite this, China has constructively participated in consultations and put forward important and reasonable amendments along with Russia. Unfortunately, our amendments have not been fully adopted...China has always opposed imposing or forcefully pushing for a resolution," he said.

"Relevant countries should effectively change their wrong practice of imposing their own wills on others and change hegemonic practice of imposing sanctions. They should be responsible for what they have done in the past 20 years and fulfill their commitment to peace," he added.

Additionally, Shuang asserted that Afghanistan must never again become a haven for terrorists. "This is the bottom line that must be held firmly for any future political solution in Afghanistan. We hope that the Taliban in Afghanistan will earnestly deliver on their commitments and make a clean break with the terrorist organisations,” the state-run Xinhua news agency quoted him as saying.

UNSC adopts resolution on Afghanistan

The United Nations Security Council on Monday adopted a 7-point resolution on Afghanistan demanding that the Afghan territory 'not be used to threaten or attack any country or to shelter or train terrorists.' The UNSC resolution was adopted after 13 countries voted in favour of it while China and Russia, both permanent members of the council, chose to abstain from voting. Reaffirming its commitment to the sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity, and national unity of Afghanistan, the UNSC resolution has strongly condemned the attack at the Kabul Airport on August 26. The resolution also calls for the strengthened efforts to provide humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan and calls on all parties to allow full, safe, and unhindered access for the United Nations.

(With Agency Inputs)