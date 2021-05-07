China breaks silence on tumbling rocket, claims 'extremely low risk' of damage on Earth

China has finally broken the silence on fears about debris from its out-of-control rocket hitting earth on May 8 and denied the possibility of any threat. It was earlier reported that Long March 5, that launched China’s first module for its Tianhe space station, could make re-entry into the Earth’s atmosphere. The landing point of the uncontrolled rocket is unknown with US hoping "that it will land in a place where it won't harm anyone." Despite concerns raised by experts, Beijing on May 7 dismissed threats posed by the rocket.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin claimed that the debris will mostly burn upon entry into the atmosphere and added that there is very little risk for objects on the ground. The roughly 100-foot object is orbiting the Earth every 90 minutes and zips past north of New York, Beijing and as far south as New Zealand, according to space monitoring website.

"Carrier vehicle Chang Zheng 5 successfully got the basic module of the orbital station into the orbit. China is carefully monitoring the rocket stage re-entry into the Earth atmosphere. As far as I know, the carrier vehicle is made from a special material, most debris will burn upon entry into atmosphere. The risk for the planes and objects on the ground is very low," the spokesperson told a briefing.

US has no plans to shoot down Chinese rocket

As per CNN, US Space Command is tracking the trajectory of the rocket amid concerns regarding where its debris may make an impact. Several media reports also claimed that despite the threat it is most likely to splash in one of the world's oceans or in an isolated area.

"The US Space Command is aware of and tracking the location of the Chinese Long March 5B in space, but its exact entry point into the Earth's atmosphere cannot be pinpointed until within hours of its re-entry, which is expected around May 8," said Pentagon's US Space Command in a statement. "Until then, the 18th Space Control Squadron will be offering daily updates to the rocket body's location on Space-track.org beginning May 4. USSPACECOM will provide additional information as it becomes available," it added.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, on May 6, clarified that the US military has no plans to shoot down the rocket now hurtling towards Earth. "We have the capability to do a lot of things, but we don't have a plan to shoot it down as we speak," Austin told journalists. Pentagon experts expect the body of the Long March 5B rocket, which fell out of orbit after separating from Beijing's space station, to fall to the surface sometime around Saturday or Sunday.