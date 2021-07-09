China Bring Backs 210 Nationals From Afghanistan As US Withdraws Troops

China, on Friday, brought back 210 nationals from Afghanistan amid America withdrawing 90% of its military force from the capital city of Kabul. The Communist regime of China sent a flight to Kabul which landed in the central province of Hubei.

According to a report published by Global Times, "Xiamen Airlines flight departed July 2 from the capital, Kabul, and landed in the central province of Hubei. The airline confirmed the report in a post on its Twitter-like Weibo account but offered no additional details." The report further said, "22 of those onboard tested positive for COVID-19, although those numbers did not appear on the National Health Commission’s daily report of new cases".

Why did 210 Chinese citizens leave Afghanistan?

America has withdrawn more than 90% of its troops and equipment from Afghanistan, whereas the remainder of the Forces are scheduled to leave Afghanistan by August 31. However, the withdrawal has not reduced violence and bloodshed in Afghanistan, as reports suggest Mujahideens (terrorists) in the Taliban increasing possession of new weapons, making significant territorial gains in northern Afghanistan in recent days, and are nearing the capital, Kabul.

China, which has invested in Afghan mining and infrastructure, decided to bring back its nationals owing to security concerns as their assets appear increasingly at risk now as the Taliban possess large amounts of territory, placing Kabul at risk.

Why is America withdrawing troops from Afghanistan?

The US military in Afghanistan has been fighting for nearly 20 years. The newly elected government of the United States has decided that they will not waste another year fighting in the country. The US government believes that Afghanistan has rights and the responsibility of the Afghan people alone to decide their future and how they want to run their country and America is no longer going to be a part of this.

The US President Joe Biden has also acknowledged sometime earlier that the presence of the US military in Afghanistan would not change the course of the country, and that it was up to the Afghan government to build their path. The US government also believes that they have argued that accomplished their major goal of weeding out al Qaeda and killing its leader, Osama bin Laden, and therefore there is was no good reason for keeping US troops there.