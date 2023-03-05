China and the US on Saturday traded barbs over the Biden administration's ban on semiconductor exports. Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Saturday said that Beijing will effectively use state resources to secure the breakthrough across key areas by revamping the "whole nation strategy." Addressing the annual National People’s Congress on March 4, Keqiang noted that the Chinese Communist Party is ready to overhaul policies related to advanced technologies.

"The new system for mobilizing resources nationwide should be improved. We should better leverage the role of the government in pooling resources to make key technological breakthroughs, and enterprises should be the principal actors in innovation," Li was quoted as saying by Sputnik.

China will address 'areas of [economic] weakness': Premier Li

Chinese officials announced several government initiatives to address the economic loopholes, and various projects to fix them. CPC would draft policies to work in "areas of [economic] weakness," Li stressed, adding that Beijing will "effectively countered external attempts to suppress and contain China’s development." According to the Chinese premier, the government in PRC will “pool quality resources and make concerted efforts” to give a boost to the economy, as well as scientific and technological research. "To cope with international science and technology competition, and achieve a high level of self-reliance and self-improvement we urgently need to solve key technology problems from the source," Li stressed.

US and China have indulged in the economic race to boost their own advanced technological sector after the Biden administration passed a USD 280 billion bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act of 2022 to counter rival China and expand US' competitive edge and national security. In addition to strengthening the American manufacturing supply chain, the bill will "poise US workers, communities, and businesses to win the race for the 21st century," the White House noted in a statement. America's CHIPS and Science Act was aimed at boosting investments in domestic manufacturing, enhancing semiconductor research, development, and production, "so that America can compete in and win the future." The US Commerce Department imposed prohibitions on exports to China of semiconductor chips and other high-tech equipment with "technological dominance" as the centrepiece of the Chinese ban.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry had slammed the US' restrictive measure, labelling it as "economic coercion and bullying." When asked at a presser about the intention of US ban, Zhao Lijian, spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, derided the Biden administration for allegedly "abusing export control measures" by "maliciously" blocking and suppressing the Chinese companies, and "coercing allies to participate in the economic containment of China."