China Calls For Reforms, Greater Representation Of Developing Nations In UNSC

China’s top delegation called for constructive reforms in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). According to the Russian news outlet Russia Today, the top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi stated that the reforms are needed for ensuring the greater representation of the developing nations in the council. As per the news outlet, the remark by Wang Yi came just a week after Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov made a similar suggestion. Earlier this month, Lavrov suggested that the Western powers are overrepresented in the key international body.

“The reform of the Security Council should uphold fairness and justice, increase the representation and voice of developing countries, allowing more small and medium-sized countries to have more opportunities to participate in the decision-making of the council,” the Chinese diplomat asserted. The comments by Yi came on Saturday, during his meeting with Kuwait and Austria’s ambassadors to the UN. Yi also insisted that the “historical injustices against Africa” should be redressed as well. The Chinese diplomat hoped to reach a consensus on the issue, “so that the Security Council reform process will be widely recognised… and the results will stand the test of history,” Russia Today reported.

Not the first time

This is not the first time, the call for greater representation in the UNSC came to the surface. Back in January, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang made it clear that Beijing would like to increase the representation of the developing nations in the council. At that time, Qin stated that the global governance system should be more “just and equitable”. Last Monday, speaking at the UN headquarters in New York City, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also called for greater representation of the people in the country which is relatively more exclusive in comparison to other bodies of the UN.

“True multilateralism… demands the adaptation of the UN to the objective tendencies of the forming multipolar architecture in international relations,” he asserted as per the report by Russia Today. “The expansion of the representation of Asian, African, and Latin American countries in the body needs to be accelerated,” as per the report by Russia Today. In the past, the US ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield and India’s envoy Ruchira Kamboj also spoke in favour of the UNSC reform. Currently, the UNSC comprises five permanent members - China, France, Russia, the UK and the US and 10 non-permanent members.