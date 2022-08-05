China Calls Japan's Stand On Taiwan 'unfriendly,' Accuses Tokyo Of Fueling Disinformation

As the Taiwan issue has grabbed headlines after the US House Speaker's recent visit to the island, the Chinese government on Friday lambasted Japan, claiming Tokyo's actions on the issue are "unfriendly".Addressing a press conference on Friday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Hua Chunying claimed that some nations are spreading "disinformation" and levelling baseless charges against China, and that Japan is one of these nations. According to her, most nations demonstrated understanding towards China during the ministerial conference with ASEAN members in Cambodia, while some chose to level unfounded charges against China.

"The Japanese government has acted very unfriendly recently on Taiwan question, which has disappointed China very much," Chunying remarked, China state-affiliated media, Global Times reported. She also claimed that Japan had "historically committed misdeeds" on the island and has no right to blame China on the Taiwan issue. Further, China reaffirmed its position on the Taiwan issue and made it clear that US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taipei is the sole reason behind the current state of affairs in the Taiwan Straits.

Japan denounces China's military drills in Asia Pacific region

During his meeting with Pelosi on Friday, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida strongly denounced the massive military exercises undertaken by the Chinese government. He said that Chinese military drills targeting Taiwan are a "grave issue" that endangers regional stability and peace. Kishida's statements came after five of China's ballistic missiles landed at Japan's exclusive economic zone on Thursday. The Japanese Prime Minister also called for a peaceful resolution of the Taiwan issues amid the escalating hostilities between Beijing and Taipei. Meanwhile, Hirokazu Matsuno, a spokesperson for the Japanese government, stated that peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait hold importance not only for Japan but for the entire world.

Taiwan calls on China to 'exercise self-restraint'

It is pertinent to mention here that China launched one of its biggest military drills in as many as six zones encircling Taiwan on August 4. The military drills were launched by the Chinese administration to mark its resentment over US House Speaker Pelosi's visit to Taipei despite Beijing's warning. Meanwhile, Taiwan's Foreign Ministry also condemned China's military drills, that have threatened the self-ruled island's national security as well as escalated tensions in the region. It also called on the Chinese administration to "exercise self-restraint" amid growing tension.

Image: AP