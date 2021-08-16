China Calls Taliban Barbarianism 'will Of Afghan People' At UNSC; Adds Meaningless Caveats

During the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting, China showed its support to the Taliban. Geng Shuang, the Chinese envoy to the United Nations, said that China respects the will and choice of the Afghan people and the present task is to restore peace and order in the war-ravaged country.

"China respects will and choice of the Afghan people, the current priority is to restore peace, stability, and avoid unnecessary casualties," Geng Shuang said in the UNSC meeting. He further said that the safety and security of foreign nations must be guaranteed.

Asserting that current chaos is related to the haste withdrawal of foreign troops, China said that it supports the Taliban's decision of the inclusive government in Afghanistan.

"We hope that the Taliban will bring all parties to start a political structure to lead political peace in Afghanistan," Shuang said, adding that the war-ravaged country should not become safe haven for terrorists.

China Recognises Taliban's Islamic Govt

Earlier in the day, China's Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Hua Chunying said that it respects the decision of the Afghan people. She also urged the insurgent group to ensure the safety of Afghan civilians and foreign missions.

"China hopes that the Taliban will implement its previous vows to establish through negotiation an open and inclusive Islamic government and act responsibly to ensure the safety of Afghan citizens and foreign missions in Afghanistan," said Chinese FM spokesperson Hua Chunying.

The Taliban offensive

As US troops retreat after 20 years from war-ravaged Afghanistan, the Taliban has regained control in most parts of the country. The capital city, Kabul, is the recent victim of the extremist group. President Ashraf Ghani has resigned and has fleed the country. He has also reportedly resigned from the top post.

Amid this, desperate Afghan people have rushed to Kabul Airport in hopes of fleeing the country to avoid the Taliban's strict Islamic laws. A video from Kabul airport earlier showed some people clinging onto an American military transport jet. Another showed two Afghans falling from a plane mid-air. According to US officials, at least seven people have died during the chaos at the airport.