China Calls US' Decision To Suspend 44 Flights By Chinese Airlines 'very Unreasonable'

After the retaliatory decision of the United States to block dozens of flights to China, a representative for Beijing's Embassy in Washington told Sputnik that the Biden administration's decision to cancel 44 flights has been irrational and the disruptions have to be ended. Liu Pengyu, a spokesperson for the embassy said, “It is very unreasonable for the US to suspend Chinese airlines' flights on this ground. We urge the US side to stop disrupting and restricting the normal passenger flights operated by Chinese airlines,” Sputnik reported.

This comment came after the US had declared earlier in the day that 44 US-China flights had been halted to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

Flights from Xiamen Airlines, China Southern Airlines Company, as well as Air China, are among the Chinese carriers whose planes to China will be halted from January 30. Further, the US took this decision in reaction to the Chinese government's attempt to halt some US aircraft because of COVID-19 issues.

The US-China flights suspension conflict

The influx of travelers testing positive for COVID-19 disease had prompted China to cancel certain US aircraft heading for their nation. The Chinese authorities have suspended multiple flights of Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, and American Airlines after several COVID-19 positive cases were found. According to the US, China's actions violated a treaty controlling airline access to each other's territories, Associated Press reported.

In addition to this, explaining the Chinese government's move to stop specific China-bound flights, Liu noted in his statement that this has been done to effectively limit the cross-border transmission of the new coronavirus variant, amid a significant rise in the number of instances imported to China. He also added that this policy of China has been administered fairly and transparently to both Chinese and international airlines.

Meanwhile, on the other hand, the Biden administration has regularly voiced concerns about China's so-called circuit-breaker system, considering it to be contradictory with an agreement that governs air travel between the two countries, according to the US Transportation Department.

