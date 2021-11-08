China: CCP's Sixth Plenary Session Begins Today, To Discuss Jinping's Enhanced Authority

China's ruling party initiated a key plenary session of the 19th Central Committee on Monday. The sixth session of the Communist Party of China (CCP) will hold discussions for next three days and focus on the resolutions that would help enhance the authority of Chinese President Xi Jinping and pave the way for him to come back to power for an unprecedented third time in 2022. The session is being held in Beijing and the members of CPC along with Jinping are attending the "closed-door" event with 300 other officials, NHK World reported.

On the first day, Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, submitted a work report on behalf of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and briefed on a draft resolution on the key achievements and historical experience of the CPC's 100 years of endeavours, as per ANI.

CPC meet to cement Jinping's path to retain power in 2022

The NHK World reported that at the plenary meet, the leaders will form key policies, besides personnel will also engage in individual commitments and decisions. The members attending the session will also deliberate on a key resolution aimed at comprehensively reviewing the history of CCP. Such resolutions have been adopted only twice before in 1945 and 1981. The said resolutions are harked back to former leaders of China - Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping, which helped them to consolidate their power, as per the report. The meeting will "re-enhance the Four Consciousnesses and re-affirm the Four Matters of Confidence to ensure the party moves forward in unison," the Global Times reported, quoting Yang Xuedong, a political science professor at Tsinghua University.

The key meeting will discuss valuable points on Jinping's strategies that need to be implemented for him to retain power in 2022. The meeting will review and almost certainly pass "major achievements and historical experience of the Party's 100 years of struggle," Xinhua News Agency reported. The meeting is being conducted by the 19th Central Committee, which was elected in 2017.

China rapidly expanding its nuclear arsenal

Amid rising tensions between Washington and Beijing, a Pentagon report released on Wednesday, 3 November, revealed that China is rapidly expanding its nuclear arsenal faster than expected as it seeks to build global influence. According to the report, Beijing may have 1,000 nuclear warheads by the end of the decade, including 700 “deliverable” warheads by 2027. In its report, the Pentagon did not say how many weapons China has today, however, previously, it had said that the number was in the “low 200s” and was likely to double by the end of this decade.

China is strengthening its “ability to ‘fight and win wars’ against a ‘strong enemy’ — a likely euphemism for the United States -, coerce Taiwan and rival claimants in territorial disputes, counter an intervention by a third party in a conflict along the PRC's periphery, and project power globally,” read the report titled ‘Military and Security Developments Involving the People’s Republic of China’.

