China Charges 'forces With Ulterior Motives' For Connecting Urumqi Fire To COVID-19 Curbs

Amid the ongoing protest against the strict and expensive zero-Covid policy in China, the Chinese administration on Monday charged the "forces with ulterior motives" for connecting the tragic fire that broke out at an apartment building in the western Xinjiang province to stringent COVID-19 regulations.

It is pertinent to mention that this incident has outraged people which further led to demonstrations. Zhao Lijian, a spokesperson for the foreign ministry, responded in a statement to a question at a regular news conference on the tragedy by saying, "On social media, there are forces with ulterior motives that relate this fire with the local response to COVID-19."

Notably, several posts have been circulating on both Chinese and foreign social media sites which claim that prolonged COVID lockdowns in Urumqi hindered rescue efforts following the fire on Thursday night.

Ten people have lost their lives and nine more were injured in the apartment blaze in Urumqi, which later sparked these demonstrations. According to a CNN report, demonstrations may have been sparked by a video that seemed to show lockdown protocols preventing firefighters from reaching the victims.

People protesting against China's COVID curbs

Besides this, protests broke out across China in an uncommon act of resistance, which even extended to universities and to Shanghai, where massive groups chanted, "Step down, Xi Jinping! Step down, Communist Party!" CNN reported. Shanghai, China, saw protests against the severe COVID-19 policy on Saturday night. Additionally, on social media, there are videos of demonstrators shouting against the COVID-19 restrictions imposed by the Chinese government to prohibit the COVID-19 disease from spreading.

Additionally, ANI reported that a significant number of Chinese citizens took streets to demonstrate against the stringent COVID-19 law. In several video clips which CNN reviewed, protesters could be heard shouting for Chinese President Xi Jinping and the Communist Party to "step down."

People can be heard singing the national anthem of China and 'The Internationale', a standard of the communist struggle, and were holding banners in defiance of Beijing's exceptionally stringent pandemic restrictions in many videos, according to CNN.

According to a BBC report, People can be seen in Urumqi attacking police, breaking through a barrier, and shouting "end the Covid lockdown". It is important to note that infections in China have risen to previously unheard-of levels despite a rigorous zero-Covid policy. Despite denying that they barred anybody from leaving the fire on Thursday, Urumqi officials have now promised to progressively lift the restrictions.

