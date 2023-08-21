China Charges Government Employee For Working With CIA, Second Espionage Claim In A Month

Amid brewing tensions between China and the United States, Beijing on Monday publically accused a government employee of spying for Washington’s CIA. According to CNN, this has become the second high-profile espionage case the country has witnessed this month. The country’s spy agency, the Ministry of State Security revealed that the cader who working at an undisclosed ministry was allegedly recruited by the CIA while he was studying in Japan. In a statement released on Monday, the ministry disclosed that the surname of the 39-year-old suspect is Hao.

Hao came in touch with a US embassy official in Japan while he was applying for a US visa. Beijing accused the American official of recruiting Hao into the CIA by allegedly developing a close relationship with him. As per the revelations, the official used to provide Hao with meals, gifts and even helped him in writing a research paper. According to CNN, the ministry claimed that the embassy official later introduced Hao to a colleague who apparently was a CIA officer. The officer eventually asked Hao to return to China and work in the country’s “core and critical” department.

Hao signed an agreement with the CIA and received training

The ministry stated that Hao signed an espionage agreement given to him by the CIA official. The suspect also received “significant” training before he landed a job in an undisclosed Chinese ministry. The official claimed that Hao met the CIA official multiple times to hand over “intelligence and collect espionage funds,” CNN reported. The revelations by the Chinese Ministry of State Security came 10 days after the same ministry stated that it had uncovered another Chinese national spying for the CIA. As per the authorities, the government employee was working at an unidentified Chinese military-industrial group and was allegedly recruited while studying in Italy, CNN reported. Over the years, Chinese President Xi Jinping has made national security a key priority to counter the “growing threats from foreign forces”. Both the United States and China have accused one another of spying on each other.