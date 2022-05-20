China Chastises US For Interfering In Its Internal Affairs Using 'Tibet Issues'

China has warned the United States against using issues related to Tibet to interfere in Beijing's internal affairs. The spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Zhao Lijian issued a statement saying that the United States should take real steps to honour its commitment to recognise Tibet as part of China and not support Tibet's independence and stop interfering in Beijing's internal affairs through Tibet-related problems. He also warned that the US should also stop supporting the anti-China separatist operations and that China will take the necessary steps to protect its sovereignty, security and economic interests.

The remarks were made in answer to a question concerning the US special coordinator for Tibet issues, Uzra Zeya's meeting with the head and representative of the 'Tibetan government-in-exile' in India on Wednesday. Responding to the same, Zhao said that 'Tibetan government-in-exile,' is not recognised by any country in the world and that it is an outright separatist political entity and an illegal organisation entirely in violation of China's Constitution and laws.

'Dalai Lama is a political exile who has been involved in separatist operations'

The Chinese official also claimed that the 14th Dalai Lama is a political exile who has long been involved in separatist operations and has endeavoured to divide Tibet from China. The spokesperson further said that the Special Coordinator for Tibet Issues by the US is an intervention in China's domestic affairs. Zhao emphasised that Tibetan affairs are China's internal affairs and should not be interfered with by other forces. He urged the US to follow through on its vow to recognise Tibet as a part of China and not encourage "Tibetan independence." Since fleeing Tibet in 1959 after a Chinese attack, the 14th Dalai Lama, known as Gyalwa Rinpoche to the Tibetan people, has been living as a refugee in India. Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala is home to the Tibetan government-in-exile. In India, there are over 160,000 Tibetans.

Zhao chastises US for supporting Taiwan

Zhao also chastised the US for supporting Taiwan, which China claims to be a part of its territory. He stated that the United States has often attempted to play "the Taiwan card" sending mixed signals to pro-Taiwan groups. He claimed that such actions have hurt Sino-American relations while also jeopardising peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. He further said that the US should abide by the one-China principle.

Image: AP/ Unsplash