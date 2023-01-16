A massive explosion at a chemical plant in Panshan County in northeastern China has killed at least two people and left 12 missing. Another 34 people have been injured in the explosion that occurred on Sunday on the outskirts of the city of Panjin in Liaoning province east of the capital Beijing.

#BREAKING | Two killed and 34 injured in China Chemical Plant explosion; 12 still missing.

According to the County Publicity Department, the injured including fou in critical condition, have been shifted to a hospital for treatment.

According to photos released by the local government, flames and thick smoke can be seen rising from the complex of chemical processing machinery.

Several fire tenders were deployed to douse the games and the local environmental department has been monitoring the impact on air quality in the area, according to an official release by the government of Panshan County.

Authorities have initiated an investigation to ascertain the cause of the accident. According to sources, people on social media are claiming that they felt the shock of the explosion, but the damage did not appear to extend beyond the plant.

It is worth noting that the second largest economy -- China suffers deadly industrial accidents on a regular basis. Sources claimed that China's central government had pledged stronger safety measures ever since an explosion in 2015 at a chemical warehouse in the northern city of Tianjin which claimed the lives of 173 people, most of them firefighters and police officers.