China: Citizens Fume Over Death Of 14-yr-old Sent To COVID Quarantine; Kin Demands Justice

The family of a 14-year-old girl who passed away after being placed in a COVID quarantine center in China is requesting justice, claiming that their pleas for medical assistance were disregarded. Four days after the teenager was placed in centralised quarantine last week, she passed away. It is pertient to mention that China still maintains rigorous pandemic restrictions.

Last Friday, October 14, Guo Jingjing was brought to the center in Ruzhou, Henan province, but two days later she developed a fever. Further, according to the itv News report, she also began to vomit and started experiencing convulsions.

As per the BBC report, videos that show the 14-year-old shaking and convulsing while lying on a bed, have caused an outcry on the internet. The girl's family had shared the videos in an effort to get assistance and accountability.

Besides this, those who were with her called on many government helplines, but no one answered. As a close contact, she was forced into quarantine, itv News reported.

Jingjing failed to receive care from the center's staff: Her father

Guo Lele, her father, said in a video that Jingjing failed to receive the required care from the center's staff as her condition deteriorated. In a video posted to Douyin, China's local version of TikTok, he claimed that she had started to convulse, shake and was dehydrated on October 16.

In the footage, which was widely circulated until it was censored in certain locations, he said that "health workers at the centre took no care of her, no one even inquired," BBC reported. In the last 48 hours, there has been increased censorship of Guo's video and another clip pleading for justice published by Jingjing's aunt.

In footage that shows him standing next to his daughter's body, Guo Lele said, "I'm requesting the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party and Discipline Inspection Commission come down to investigate the Ruzhou government's neglect... and give my daughter's life back!" as reported by BBC.

The girl's family members further confirmed that the teenage girl was transferred to Ruzhou No.4 Hospital on October 17 evening after her condition quickly deteriorated in the afternoon on the same day. However, she had already reached a critical stage and could not be saved, BBC reported.

Jingjing's passing and the circumstances surrounding it has sparked massive criticism online, with people expressing outrage over how she was treated and President Xi Jinping's COVID policies.

Additionally, it is pertinent to mention that anyone who is infected or a close contact must be transported to a state-run quarantine facility, according to COVID regulations in China. However, it is unclear whether Jingjing had COVID or if the quarantine facility held her because she was a contact.

Image: AP/ Shutterstock