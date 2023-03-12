China City Sparks Outrage After It Proposes Lockdown Measures To Curb Flu Outbreak

As China recovers from the anti-Zero COVID policy protests, the Chinese province of Shaanxi has sparked outrage over imposing lockdown measures in the event of an Influenza outbreak. According to CNN, the Chinese city of Xi’an revealed “emergency response measures” to deal with the raging flu season. The Chinese city which is considered a major tourism spot proposed a plan which would enable authorities to shut schools, businesses and “other crowded places”.

The arbitrary proposal has stirred outrage among Chinese netizens. Last year, the country witnessed a rare site of protests after hundreds of Chinese nationals took to the streets to protest against the draconian Chinese administration over the stringent Zero-COVID Policies imposed across the country. “Vaccinate the public rather than using such time to create a sense of panic,” one user wrote on Weibo, as per the report by CNN. “How will people not panic given that Xi’an’s proposal to suspend work and business activities was issued without clear instruction on the national level to classify the disease?” another user wrote.

China struggles with flu season

While the cases of COVID in China are falling, there has been a major spike in flu cases all across the country. The impact of the pandemic has left the Chinese medical infrastructure completely exhausted. With the flu season, pharmacies around the country are struggling to meet the demand for flu remedies. While the lockdown plans are released by the administration, it is less likely that the plan will be necessarily used. The plans outlined how the city of 13 million people would deal with the outbreak. The plan is based on four levels of severity. At the first and the highest level, it states, “the city can lock down infected areas, carry out traffic quarantines and suspend production and business activities. Shopping malls, theatres, libraries, museums, tourist attractions and other crowded places will also be closed,” CNN reported.