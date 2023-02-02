China Claims AUKUS Creates Regional Instability, Undermines Nuclear Non-proliferation

On Wednesday, February 1, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning stated that the AUKUS trilateral security alliance between Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States is fuelling an arms race in the Asia-Pacific region, undermining the nuclear non-proliferation regime. According to a report from Sputnik, she said that it poses a threat to regional stability. "Despite being called a 'trilateral security partnership,' AUKUS is essentially about fuelling military confrontation through military collaboration. It is apparently driven by Cold War thinking. It creates additional nuclear proliferation risks, exacerbates arms race in the Asia-Pacific and hurts regional peace and stability. China is deeply concerned and firmly opposed to it," said the Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson.

The spokeswoman added that China believes any regional cooperation should be focussed on promoting peace and development, not on deterring other countries. The spokeswoman called for the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia to discard their Cold War and win-lose mentality, fulfill their international obligations, and act in the interests of regional peace and stability. In September 2021, Australia, the United States, and the United Kingdom announced a new defence partnership called AUKUS. The first project under this alliance was the development of nuclear-powered submarines for the Royal Australian Navy, leading the Australian government to cancel its agreement worth $66 billion with France's Naval Group for diesel-electric submarines.

China's recent actions are shaping the choices nations make

This led to friction in the relationship between France and Australia. It also impacted the relationship between France and the US. Recently, there were reports which suggested that UK wants India and Japan to become a part of the AUKUS as well. The goal is to make AUKUS a sort of democratic bulwark against authoritarian China. In recent years, China has been exhibiting increasing aggression in Asia in recent years. This has been seen through various actions such as expanding territorial claims in the South China Sea through the construction of artificial islands and military facilities, increasing military presence and patrols in the region, and applying pressure on neighbouring countries through economic and diplomatic means. Additionally, there have been reports of China engaging in territorial disputes with India along their shared border, as well as increasing its military presence in the Taiwan Strait. These actions have raised concerns among other Asian nations and the international community about China's ambitions and its impact on regional stability.