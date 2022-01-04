China Claims AUKUS Might Result In 'collapse Of Nuclear Non-proliferation Regime': Report

China has alleged that the trilateral security agreement, ‘AUKUS’, between the United States, United Kingdom and Australia could result in the collapse of the nuclear non-proliferation treaty. Fu Cong, Director-General of the Arms Control Department of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, on Tuesday, 4 January, called the trilateral agreement between the US, Australia and UK on the development of nuclear submarines an “extremely serious matter,” reported Sputnik. He insisted that if the plan of the countries is implemented, it would lead to Washington and Britain, “being two nuclear states, will hand over to Australia.”

Fu Cong highlighted that Australia is not a nuclear country and emphasised that the current International Atomic Energy Agency system in place does not have any method to ensure that Australia will not utilise the materials to make nuclear weapons, as per the Sputnik report. He mentioned that it could result in” exploitation of nuclear non-proliferation treaty”. He further added that if some countries would do it, it would lead to the “collapse of the non-proliferation regime.”

Fu Cong rejects claims about China increasing nuclear arms

Furthermore, the Director-General of the Arms Control Department rejected the claims that the Chinese government is rapidly strengthening its nuclear arsenal, according to AP. However, Fu Cong insisted that the government is taking measures to modernise its nuclear forces. He added that Beijing is making efforts to make sure that China possesses sufficient nuclear force required for national defence. The statement of senior Chinese arms control official comes after China, the US, Russia, the UK and France issued a joint statement on preventing nuclear war or an arms race.

“On the assertions made by US officials that China is expanding dramatically its nuclear capabilities, first, let me say that this is untrue,” Fu Cong said in a briefing as per AP.

Trilateral security partnership between the US, Australia and the UK

In September, the United States, United Kingdom and Australia had announced a trilateral security partnership. The trilateral security partnership, called "AUKUS", was announced jointly by President Joe Biden, Prime Ministers Boris Johnson and Scott Morrison virtually by video conference. The new trilateral partnership has been launched to help in sustaining peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. Under this trilateral security partnership, Australia would acquire a nuclear-powered submarine fleet. After the multibillion-dollar deal with France was dropped by Australia, the French government had criticised the decision. As per the Sputnik report, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on December 15, had alleged that the trilateral defence pact between Australia, UK and US "undermines nuclear balance."

Inputs from AP

Image: AP