China Conducted Over 90 Million Coronavirus Tests Since The Beginning Of Pandemic

The Chinese Government has revealed on June 23 that it has performed more than 90 million coronavirus tests since the beginning of the pandemic. As per reports, Guo Yanhong, an official with the National Health Commission has revealed that the Chinese authorities have performed a total of 90.41 million coronavirus tests since the start of the pandemic.

According to reports, people in China usually have to get multiple COVID-19 tests, whether they are suspected cases, recovered patients or people who have returned from foreign travels. In a bid to fight against the deadly coronavirus, China had launched several campaigns in order to increase the number of coronavirus tests it could perform daily.

As per reports, Wuhan where the coronavirus is believed to have originated tested more than 9.8 million people in just 20 days during the month of May. During the course of the pandemic, China has increased its testing capacity by expanding testing institutions from 2,081 to 4,804 in the month of March.

Read: China Warns US Against Intermediate-range Missile Deployment At Japan's Military Base

Read: China To Run Large-scale 'Phase 3' Clinical Trial Of Its Coronavirus Vaccine In UAE

COVID-19 testing ‘fast-tracked’

With the deadly coronavirus reappearing in China and especially in Beijing, a senior municipal health official on June 23 claimed that Covid-19 testing in the capital would be 'fast-tracked'. As per reports, Zhang Hua, deputy director at the Beijing Municipal Health Commission has claimed that Beijing now has the capacity to perform more than 300,000 nucleic acid tests per day. This is a substantial increase from the 40,000 tests a day carried out back in March.

Read: China Tames New Outbreak But Elsewhere Virus Cases Surge

Read: Hong Kong Pastors Face 'risk' Of Being Extradited To China With New Security Law: Watchdog

Beijing reported coronavirus cases once again on June 12 in what could be a possible second phase of the virus. The virus’s resurgence has so far been linked to a wholesale food centre in the southwest of Beijing. Despite the new coronavirus cases, no new deaths have been reported.

(Representative Image)