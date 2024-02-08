Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 13th, 2024 at 13:51 IST

China Coal Mine Accident Kills At Least 10, Leaves 8 Missing; Rescue Ops Underway

At least 10 people were killed and 8 were left missing after an accident occurred at a coal mine in Central China on Friday afternoon.

China coal mine accident kills at least 8 workers
China coal mine accident kills at least 8 workers | Image:Unsplash / Representative
Zhengzhou - At least 10 people were killed and 8 were left missing after an accident occurred at a coal mine in Central China on Friday afternoon. While the incident took place on Friday afternoon, local authorities confirmed the death toll on Saturday, The China Daily reported. The accident took place at a coal mine located in the city of Pingdingshan, central China's Henan province. After concluding a thorough investigation on the matter, the city's emergency management informed that 425 people were inside the mine when the incident rocked the region. 

The authorities assured that the rest of the people were all safe, The China Daily reported. As per the reports, the accident took place at 2:55 pm on Friday in the coal mine that belonged to the Tianan Coal Mining Co. Ltd. Preliminary investigation revealed that the accident was caused by a coal and gas outburst inside the mine. During the rescue operation, the authorities managed to lift off 380 people from the accident site. 

While the rescue work is still underway, people in charge of the coal mine have been kept in custody by public security authorities.

 

Published January 13th, 2024 at 13:51 IST

