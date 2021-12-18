China: Coal Mine Disaster In Shanxi Province Claims 2 Lives; 20 Workers Rescued

A coal mine that was flooded in Shanxi Province, north China, killed two mine workers, while rescuing crews saved 20 others, according to the local rescue headquarters. They have declared the status of the miners after conducting a final verification of the trapped workers.

Roughly around 11 p.m. on December 15, Wednesday, an accident happened at a coal mine in Duxigou Village, Xiaoyi City, a significant coal-producing area southwest of Beijing, trapping the miners underground. According to preliminary findings, the disaster was caused by illegal mining, as per Xinhua.

Following the incident, on Friday morning, rescuers came in contact with the miners. At roughly 2.15 p.m. on the same day, the first trapped miner was pulled out of the pit. A total number of 20 workers were successfully rescued from the shaft by Friday 5.56 p.m.

Further, rescue personnel was seen taking the workers out one by one, placing them into waiting ambulances, according to state broadcaster CCTV. All of the evacuated miners were taken to hospitals for treatment and are in good health, Xinhua reported.

Narrow and hidden entrance to the illegal mine has caused hindrance to rescue operations

To make the rescue easier, rescuers had drained water out of the mine with several pumps. However, the narrow and hidden entrance to the illegal mine, combined with a lack of maps, hindered rescue operations, according to authorities. Low temperatures, as well as high winds, have also impeded attempts, DW reported citing state media.

After the tragic event, Xiaoyi's Communist Party chief Zhao Jianxi and Mayor Yang Guang were expelled from their positions, according to state media. CCTV further revealed that police have apprehended seven individuals in connection with the event and have been searching for others who have escaped the site.

The Emergency Management Ministry reported that nearly 400 rescuers worked day and night for two days. Initially, it was reported that 20 people had been rescued and one had gone missing, but the ministry later revised the number of deaths to two.

Meanwhile, in recent times, the Chinese government has cracked down on illegal digging operations in China, which have increased in parallel with rising coal prices. China depends on coal for at least 60% of its energy output, and power shortages have harmed the country.

(Image: AP)