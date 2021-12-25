China Concerned Over Intensifying Anti-CPEC Protests In Pakistan's Gwadar: Report

As Gwadar continues its massive demonstration against the mega developmental plans in line with China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) for over a month, China is now expressing concerns over the both "non-violent and armed" forms of the escalating protest in Pakistan city, as per a European think tank. Rallying under the "Gwadar Ko Huqooq Do Tehreek" (Give Rights to Gwadar movement), the protestors from nearby coastal areas of Balochistan, including Turbat, Pishkan, Zaman, Buleda and Ormara and Pasni are agitating for the basic rights that have been denied or snatched away from them.

"Pakistan in general, and the province of Balochistan, and particular has been no stranger to demands by fast sections of its population for basic rights that have either been denied to them or snatched away from them. Too often for comfort, these demands have been stalked through violent protests involving senseless loss of lives," the European Foundation of South Asian Studies (EFSAS) said in its report.

Demands of protestors

The said protests began in June when the Pakistan government granted fishing licenses to Chinese trawlers after local fishermen were asked to stop venturing out in order to facilitate the development of the Gwadar port, and in turn the economic conditions. This had enraged the Pakistani fishermen as lack of income fuelled by competition with Chinese fishing vessels had largely harmed their livelihood. The fishermen union in support of the National Party and Baloch Student Organization then launched a protest outside Gwadar Press club demanding cancellation of license to Chinese fishing vessels.

As per the Dawn, the protestors have 19 demands, including employment of Gwadar-based people in the Chinese developing company and a crackdown on "trawler mafia", ripping marine sources in the area. The protest has grown with traders and businessmen joining the movement, leading to complete shut-down strikes and blocking national highways connecting Karachi and the port city, EFSAS reported.

Why is China concerned?

The single-most strategic project of China in Pakistan has been faced with several backlashes since the project kicked off. Baloch nationalists and separatist insurgent groups have targetted Chinese interests in and around Gwadar. In the wake of the protests, a motorcade of Chinese officials was attacked on August 20, 2021, by Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), which killed six Chinese nationals.

"Gwadar is the main strategic hub of Chinese activities and it houses Gwadar port, which is touted as the jewel of CPEC," a Canada-based think tank from the International Forum from Rights and Security (IFFRAS) had earlier said.

The CPEC is of great significance to China as it opens trade gate to Afghanistan. It is a billion-dollar worth flagship project under China's Belt and Road Initiative. Additionally, it is also seen to provide an alternative sea route for its oil imports from the middle-east. Meanwhile, in a bid to control the simmering protests, China had announced a donation of 75 fishing nets to local fishermen worth $15,000 in a "donation ceremony" to be held together with Gwadar residents.

Xi Jinping and Imran Khan hold talks on CPEC

According to EFSAS, the CPEC project as led to an increase in the deployment of Pakistan troops along with the port city of Balochistan, leading to the erection of numerous security checkpoints. The protestors have also demanded shut down of the checkpoints in addition to providing basic amenities like drinking water, health, education and employment opportunities, which have long been denied to Gwadar residents despite billions of dollars being pumped into the CPEC.

Meanwhile, despite undeterred protests, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Pakistan PM Imran Khan held a phonic conversation in October, promising to "unleash positive effects of the corridor in promoting growth and improving people's well-being," Xinhua reported. "The two countries will jointly build the CPEC with high-quality and strengthen the cooperation in such fields as agriculture, digital economy and people's livelihood," Jinping had said.

(Image: AP)