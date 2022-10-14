China Condemns Canadian MPs' Taiwan Visit; Avers 'blatantly Violated One-China Principle'

A recent trip to Taiwan by Canadian lawmakers has been denounced by the Chinese government, which has further demanded Ottawa cut all its diplomatic links with the island nation and recognise its territorial claims. According to a statement provided to the Globe and Mail on Thursday, October 13, the Chinese embassy in Canada condemned the trip of Liberal lawmaker Judy Sgro and other representatives of the "Canada-Taiwan Parliamentary Friendship Group" that started last Sunday.

The statement said, “China has consistently and firmly opposed any form of official exchanges between the Taiwan region and countries having diplomatic ties with China,” RT reported. It further added that the trip "blatantly violates the one-China principle, grossly interferes in China's internal affairs, and sends a seriously wrong signal to the 'Taiwan independence' separatist forces.”

Besides this, the liberal MP Judy Sgro shared pictures of her trip on Thursday morning after two months of indications about a possible visit. Along with pictures of her meeting with the Taiwanese leader, she said that Canada is dedicated to growing and diversifying trade, drawing global investment, and generating new possibilities.

Premier Su welcomed the Canada-Taiwan Parliamentary Friendship Group delegation in the Executive Yuan.



Canada is committed to expanding and diversifying trade, attracting global investment and creating new opportunities. #Taiwan #GreenEconomy pic.twitter.com/4gjxb6jaG2 — Judy Sgro (@JudySgroMP) October 13, 2022

Speaker You Si-Kun and Chair Ting-Fei Chen graciously welcomed the Parliamentary Friendship Group to the Legislative Yuan here in Taiwan.



Through trips like these, we are able to continue the warm camaraderie between Canada and Taiwan.#Taiwan #HoC pic.twitter.com/S4z538nqD0 — Judy Sgro (@JudySgroMP) October 12, 2022

Sgro flew to Taiwan with fellow Liberal Angelo Iacono, as well as Conservative MPs Richard Martel and Chris Lewis, and Bloc Quebecois MP Simon-Pierre Savard-Tremblay. According to the RT report, they claimed to have traveled to Taiwan out of a sense of solidarity.

'China will continue to take resolute and strong measures to defend its national sovereignty'

Meanwhile, Beijing, according to the embassy, sees the island as an "inalienable" component of Chinese territory and the acceptance of its territorial claim serves as the "political foundation on which China develops relations with other countries, including Canada.”

The statement also emphasised that "China will continue to take resolute and strong measures to defend its national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and oppose the interference by external forces in China's internal affairs," even though it did not specify any punitive moves against Ottawa.

It is pertinent to mention that Sgro is considered to be the most recent foreign leader to head a group to Taiwan in recent months after United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi upset Beijing with a high-profile trip in August, which led to extraordinary Chinese military exercises close to the island and heightened regional tensions.

In addition to this, on the morning of October 11, Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen visited a team from Canada that was led by Member of Parliament Judy Sgro, Chair of the Standing Committee on International Trade and Chair of the Taiwan-Canada Parliamentary Friendship Group. According to a report from the President’s office, President Tsai claimed that Taiwan and Canada are important trading partners and voiced the expectation that economic cooperation will continue to grow to bring about greater prosperity.

The president also thanked Canada for its assistance and recognition of Taiwan's significance. She even looked forward to seeing Taiwan and Canada continue to expand their interactions and strengthen their partnership to preserve peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

(Image: Twitter/ @MOFA_Taiwan/ AP)