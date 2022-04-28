China Condemns Remarks Made On Taiwan Issue During Raisina Dialogue 2022

China on Thursday expressed its displeasure with the Raisina Dialogue held in New Delhi for bringing up the Taiwan issue. Those doubting Taiwan, according to a representative for the Chinese Embassy in India, are playing with fire. Wang Xiaojian, the Spokesman for the Chinese Embassy in India, has slammed diplomats for remarks made on the Taiwan issue during the Raisina Dialogue 2022.

In a series of tweets on April 28, Xiaojian chastised leaders and diplomats for comparing Taiwan to Ukraine. In his tweet, the Chinese spokesperson reminded the leaders of their countries' diplomatic ties with China and urged them to stick to their one-China principle. Xiaojin's tweet read, "Regarding some politicians & scholars' wrong remarks on Taiwan question @raisinadialogue, I reiterate that all countries that have diplomatic relations with China should firmly honour their commitments to one-China principle."

Furthermore, he claimed that the true intention of politicians who deliberately equated Ukraine and Taiwan is to instigate a fresh crisis across the Taiwan Strait in order to serve the geopolitical interests of some countries at the expense of regional peace and stability. According to him, Taiwan's future lies in China's national reunification, and its security is dependent on the one-China principle's collaborative efforts by compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Strait.

'Those who set fire to the Taiwan question will end up burning themselves'

Xiaojian went on to say that any attempt to establish 'Taiwan independence,' 'two Chinas,' or 'one China, one Taiwan' will not only fail but also be futile. "Those who play with and set fire to the Taiwan question will only end up burning themselves," he concluded.

Mao Zedong's Communist Party overthrew Chiang Kai-shek's government in 1949. Chiang Kai-shek then went to the island of Taiwan and established his government. The Communist Party did not have a strong navy at the time. As a result, they were unable to conquer the island by crossing the sea. Taiwan has regarded itself as the Republic of China ever since. China claims Taiwan is an integral part of its country and intends to annex it peacefully or by force; the two sides remain in a precarious status quo.

Image: PTI