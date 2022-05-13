China Conducting Mock Missile Strikes On Targets That Resemble Ships In Taiwan And Guam

Chinese military has been holding advanced exercises that involve missile strikes on challenging targets in Taiwan and Guam. Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy’s anti-ship missile trainings include striking large, carrier-sized targets to smaller vessels and the naval bases, according to recent satellite images released by the US Naval Institute’s analyst who specializes in submarines and sub-surface systems -- H I Sutton.

Chinese People’s Liberation Army has been conducting mock military drills to tackle potential future conflicts on new targets in Xinjiang’s remote Taklamakan desert with a focus on striking the war vessels in port with long-range ballistic missiles. These targets are mock war vessels stationed in the naval base that look like the targets from northeast Taiwan and US military naval base in Guam, constructed on the Apra Harbor and occupying the Orote Peninsula.

As per the analysis of the satellite imagery, China has been building aircraft carrier targets in the Takmalakan Desert, other target sites, forming a string of large-scale target ranges running along the eastern edge of the desert. “Several of these are naval and two have layouts that appear to be modeled on ships in port,” Sutton unveils in the analysis. In the satellite photos, one could see the sites with full-scale piers and a destroyer-sized ship-like target, which was likely constructed in December, approximately eight miles southwest of an elaborate aircraft carrier layout.

A test missile hit a dead center on the ship replica in February and the target was then quickly disassembled and is now gone, according to USNI’s report. The new details unravelled from high-resolution satellite imagery from Maxar Technologies and research into aircraft carrier targets which were discovered by the intelligence firm called All Source Analysis (ASA).

Targets at naval base 'meant for testing ballistic missiles'

At approximately 190 miles southwest of the Taklamakan Desert, a similar naval base target was spotted by defense analyst Damien Symons. The latter says that the naval base may have been constructed in December 2018, but the Chinese military had managed to keep it hidden. “Pier layout is similar to the destroyer-like site, and it also includes ship targets, with one in the same place as the latest target,” he stressed. He further elaborated that the nature, location and strikes on these sites all suggest that the targets “are meant for testing ballistic missiles.”

These hypersonic anti-ship ballistic missiles (ASBMs), he says, are an increasingly significant threat to warships. Beijing is known to develop several ASBMs—including the two popular DF-21D and DF-26 that are land based. Former is known as the “carrier-killer”, latter was dubbed the “Guam Express” due to its range of up to 5,000km (3,000 miles) that could target US major military base in Guam.

There’s another type that is carried by the H-6 bomber, but its designation is currently unknown. Type-055 Renhai Class cruiser can launch a smaller one, provisionally identified as the YJ-21, said Damien Symon. The naval base resembles Suao Naval Base in Yilan county in northeast Taiwan in its layout.

“The layout of the targets is very calculated,”according to defense analyst Damien Symon .“The orientations, shapes and sizes are consistent across multiple targets. There is nothing haphazard about these sites.”

Satellite image of a target in the shape of a US aircraft carrier in the Taklamakan Desert in Central China. H I Sutton Illustration for USNI Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies

Chinese missiles may be using infrared, optics, or radar to form a picture of the target first. They then adjust their trajectory to land exactly on the target that mostly appears in the shape of laying metal sheets on the ground. “This is a different material to the piers and buildings,” Symon said. “It may reflect heat or radar differently, this also might give us an indication of the complex systems and effort behind these experiments.”

The modern ‘dumb’ ballistic missiles have error probability, which is a measure of the distance from the aiming point and that there’s still a 50 percent chance of it hitting. “But if the aiming point is on the pier of a crowded port, most of the CEP is still water, and near-misses into a harbor are unlikely to have the desired effect,” the defense analyst explains.

The Chinese military has been conducting these drills to ace the missile targets to 100%, and from the open-source information analysis, it may be hard to tell whether these missiles are infrared or radar. But there’s an indication it may be both—a type of a modern one. “Modern targeting sensors are typically connected to artificial intelligence, allowing the missile to discern targets and choose the intended or highest-value option,” Damien Symon explained.